Toto Wolff says its time for him to take off his gloves and hat and end the diplomacy after a weekend in Sao Paulo during which punches were thrown at Mercedes. From Lewis Hamilton's exclusion from qualifying for a 0.2mm discrepancy of his rear wing, to the stewards' decision to give rival Max Verstappen a free pass following his defensive move in the race, Wolff believes that everything and them some was thrown at Mercedes in Brazil.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO