Walton: 58 years later, would JFK recognize the place?

By By Thomas Walton / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Monday will mark the 58th anniversary of one of the darkest days in my lifetime, the day the Great American Story became forever stained by the evil act of Lee Harvey Oswald, who poked his rifle out of a sixth-floor window at the Texas School Book Depository in Dallas and murdered the president of the United States, John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

The 22nd day of November, 1963, was the end of innocence in America. We have never recovered it. Consider how far removed we are from those days, especially politically.

There was compromise then, and frequently it was secured with a handshake at dinner. We don’t see much of that now in Washington. Unfortunately, congressional approval of the infrastructure bill must be viewed not as a harbinger but an aberration. Apparently concerns about cracks in a bridge cross party lines but little else does.

If there are any members of the Republican caucuses in the Senate and the House of Representatives who consider Nancy Pelosi a good friend, their efforts to conceal it are proving effective. Similarly, if there are Democrats on Capitol Hill who pal around with Mitch McConnell at the Old Ebbitt Grill, it is not yet evident to the masses.

The horrors of 9/​11 in New York, Washington, and Pennsylvania took nearly 3,000 lives, and it is 9/​11 that will always be the mark against which national tragedy is measured. But even though just one life was lost that warm November day in Dallas, millions of Americans my age still ponder what might have been had JFK lived.

I was a college student at Bowling Green State University, a young journalism major trying to figure it out. It was a different time, for sure. Occasionally there was modest unrest on the BGSU campus, but it was largely aimed inward, at university rules deemed arbitrary and unfair.

Looking at the bigger picture across America, my classmates and I were optimistic and hopeful — dreamers really — fascinated by the youthful and vigorous leader of our democracy. For most of us, even the Bay of Pigs disaster in Cuba could not shake our faith. Kennedy stood up to the Soviets and a global catastrophe was averted in the Cuban missile crisis.

There was politics being played, for sure. But it was not the divisive and hateful political fighting that is so pervasive today.

President Kennedy often used humor to defuse tension. Told at a press conference that the Republican caucus on Capitol Hill had passed a motion critical of the president, he responded, “Well, I’m sure the vote was unanimous.”

He also laughed away contentions that his political successes stemmed from his connections.

“Those of you who regard my profession of political life with some disdain,” he said, “should remember that it made it possible for me to move from being an obscure lieutenant in the United States Navy to commander-in-chief in 14 years with very little technical experience.”

After the appointment of his brother as United States Attorney General generated criticism and charges of nepotism, Mr. Kennedy quipped: “I see nothing wrong with giving Robert some legal experience as Attorney General before he goes out to practice law.”

Praising his own administrative appointments, he observed that there had not been such a collection of intellectual talent at the White House “since Thomas Jefferson dined alone.”

We know now, of course, that in some ways Camelot was a fraud. President Kennedy received a pass from much of the news media for some of his personal conduct issues, just as the press, two decades earlier, did not fully report the extent of President Franklin Roosevelt’s health problems and physical paralysis.

We can’t excuse any of that, but 58 years after JFK died, I wonder what he would think of America in 2021. Consider what we have witnessed since his passing.

Space travel, set in motion by his challenge to the nation. Global warming. Gun violence. Remarkable advances in medicines that save millions of lives but could not prevent a pandemic from killing 5 million of us worldwide so far.

Our first president of color. The impeachment of two presidents. A cell phone in every pocket or purse. A political climate today that says “our ideas are automatically good, and your ideas on the other side of the aisle are automatically bad, and by the way, you are disgusting.”

The McCarthy era in Washington in the 1950s produced its own divisiveness and hatred. It was a time when a mere accusation of communist ties was enough to ruin a career and destroy a life.

Eventually, and thankfully, a new brand of politics emerged. While it often got nasty, there was a grace about it.

Despite heated disagreements over policy, there were friendships — Joe Biden and the late John McCain a prime and recent example. They would go toe to toe on the Senate floor, but they would hear each other out. Today there is little such accommodation.

Former Senator Bob Dole was a strong-willed Republican who nevertheless had Democratic friends he admired. Ohio’s own late senator, Democrat John Glenn, was also well liked by both parties, although his status as an American hero often lifted him above the fray.

The last decade or so has been a game-changer in Washington. Would John Kennedy even recognize the two political parties he knew in 1963?

I don’t think he would. Neither do I.

Thomas Walton is the retired Editor and Vice President of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard on WGTE public radio every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered.” Contact him at twalton@theblade.com.

