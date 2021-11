The Asian FX pack is a heterogeneous one, and the outlook for 2022 requires consideration of a number of competing themes. Despite our bullish dollar view for next year, the managed Chinese yuan should lend some stability to Asian emerging market currencies. Any depreciation in the yuan will likely require some easing in energy prices in China, while the likes of the Korean won and Taiwan dollar appear quite vulnerable to the rise in global inflation and tightening cycles.

CURRENCIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO