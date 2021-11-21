ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nov. 21 - Michael J. Hicks: OPINION: Tax debate should be about value of government services, not price

By Michael Hicks
It seems likely the Indiana General Assembly will discuss major tax changes this year. This discussion is warranted for many reasons. First, this is a non-budget session, and these matters take time. So, beginning homework on our taxes is prudent, even if change takes several years. Second, we have some growing structural problems with our taxes that must be fixed. Third, we are enjoying a second year of budget windfall, with revenues coming in a half billion dollars ahead of expectations. And, finally, there are budget needs we have not adequately met over several budget cycles.
