The story in Second Street Players’ holiday selection this year will be familiar to many as it presents the stage version of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Directed by Thom Harris, this version is true to the classic film, featuring the heartwarming saga of George Bailey (played by Alex Lloyd-Wood), the everyman from the small town of Bedford Falls whose dreams of escape and adventure have been repeatedly quashed by notions of family obligation and civic duty.

MILFORD, DE ・ 8 DAYS AGO