Carole Baskin vs. Netflix | Unpeeled

One of the biggest unsolved mysteries taken from Tiger King was what on earth happened to Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis? Lewis disappeared in 1997 when he left his home in Florida. He was later declared dead later in 2002 with no evidence of foul play. Authorities believe he went missing on his own. While Joe Exotic’s theories sent social media into a whirlwind – with unfounded speculations that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to the tigers – the 60-year-old has always adamantly denied any involvement.Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, turned to Reddit with a...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 8 DAYS AGO