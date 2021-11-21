ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Carole Baskin vs. Netflix | Unpeeled

citrustv.com
 3 days ago

Tiger King Two is out today...

www.citrustv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jeff Johnson discusses Carole Baskin during season one of Tiger King

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. The reptile dealer, who featured in the hit Netflix documentary series, died by suicide in front of his wife, according to TMZ. Jeff, 58, appeared in the first series describing Carole Baskin’s lawyers as “vicious”. “They go after anybody involved,” he added. If...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Baskin
foxwilmington.com

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin Face Off in Competing Shows

They’re back! Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are facing off again, but this time with competing shows. “Tiger King 2” kicks off Wednesday on Netflix, even as Joe Exotic remains behind bars serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to murder Baskin. Meanwhile, Discovery+ is airing “Carole Baskin’s Cage...
TV SERIES
AOL Corp

Carole Baskin says ‘Tiger King’ got ‘everything wrong’ about her

Carole Baskin believes the Netflix hit "Tiger King" got "just about everything wrong" about her. The animal activist and CEO of Florida's Big Cat Rescue was a controversial figure in the documentary series that highlighted her longtime conflict with former zookeeper Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, who is currently serving prison time after being convicted of twice hiring people to kill Baskin.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin Claims Producers Duped Her

As the world prepares for the premiere of Tiger King 2, there is one person that’s not exactly thrilled about the upcoming sequel to the 2020 documentary phenomenon. While chatting with TMZ on Tuesday (November 16th), Tiger King star Carole Baskin stated that while she is suing Netflix, she is not trying to stop the streaming service from putting out the sequel. She just simply wants any ties to her cut from the series because she believes that the producers duped her.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television
Telegraph

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin: ‘I’ve been made a villain because I’m a woman’

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, much of the world’s attention was focused on the violent storming of the US Capitol, and whether Trump might be removed from office a week or two early. But for Carole Baskin, the hippyish 60-year-old thrust into fame last year by the release of the seven-part docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, there was a more pressing question afoot: whether Trump would issue a presidential pardon to Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), the mulleted, polygamous, uber-eccentric zoo owner convicted in 2019 of plotting to murder her.
POTUS
foxwilmington.com

Carole Baskin Sued to Keep Footage of Herself Out of ‘Tiger King 2’

They’re back! Tiger King’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin are facing off again, but this time with competing shows. “Tiger King 2” kicks off Wednesday on Netflix, even as Joe Exotic remains behind bars serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to murder Baskin. Meanwhile, Discovery+ is airing “Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight,” focused on her and her husband’s fight to keep big cats out of cages. On Monday, she and her husband went to court to keep all footage of them from being included in “Tiger King 2.”
TV SERIES
People

Carole Baskin Says Tiger King 'Lost Sight of What's Important' and Her Show Gives Big Cats a Voice

Carole Baskin hopes to give her fans an "authentic" look at her life as an animal rescuer. The Florida-based CEO of Big Cat Rescue, who became a household name after the first season of Tiger King premiered on Netflix in March 2020, is taking her story into her own hands with the new docuseries, Carole Baskin's Cage Fight. Ahead of the Nov. 13 premiere, the 60-year-old spoke to PEOPLE about the new project and how she hopes animal lovers will see her and her work in a new light.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Carole Baskin takes to Reddit to explain what she thinks happened to her husband Don Lewis

One of the biggest unsolved mysteries taken from Tiger King was what on earth happened to Carole Baskin’s husband Don Lewis? Lewis disappeared in 1997 when he left his home in Florida. He was later declared dead later in 2002 with no evidence of foul play. Authorities believe he went missing on his own. While Joe Exotic’s theories sent social media into a whirlwind – with unfounded speculations that Baskin killed her husband and fed him to the tigers – the 60-year-old has always adamantly denied any involvement.Baskin, CEO of Big Cat Rescue, turned to Reddit with a...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox13news.com

Carole, Howard Baskin preview 2-part documentary 'Cage Fight'

Carole Baskin -- founder of Big Cat Rescue -- says she and her husband were betrayed by the producers of Netflix’s hit series "Tiger King." Now they hope to set the record straight with their new Discovery Plus streaming series, "Carole Baskin's Cage Fight."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Keanu Reeves Movie Just Added to Netflix

Now that it's November, Spooky Season may technically be over, but as we transition into the holidays you can keep the spirit of all things dark and creepy alive - or, rather, undead. The beloved Keanu Reeves vampire film, Bram Stoker's Dracula, is now streaming on Netflix offering plenty of chills, thrills, and drama even as we put Halloween and all the other things that go bump in the night firmly behind until next year.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cinemark Puts Theater Chain Rivals on Notice: Why Not Carry Netflix Films?

Netflix no longer is public enemy No. 1 in the eyes of at least one mega-theater circuit — Cinemark. On Nov. 12, without revealing actual numbers, the exhibitor gushed in a press release that Red Notice is the most successful Netflix title it has carried. Before the pandemic, Cinemark, like major theater chain rivals AMC Entertainment and Regal Cinemas, largely snubbed Netflix titles since the streamer wouldn’t abide by a 90-day theatrical window. That meant Netflix had to rely on a patchwork of 150 to 300 indie cinemas to play its films and prove to talent that it cares about the...
NFL
BBC

Daisy May Cooper and publisher conduct dispute via Carole Baskin videos

This Country star Daisy May Cooper and her publisher are conducting a dispute via Tiger King star Carole Baskin. Actress and writer Cooper claims Penguin Books has not yet paid her in full for her memoir, Don't Laugh, It Will Only Encourage Her. Last week, the Bafta-winning star commissioned Baskin...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy