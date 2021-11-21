Carole Baskin vs. Netflix | Unpeeled

In the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency, much of the world’s attention was focused on the violent storming of the US Capitol, and whether Trump might be removed from office a week or two early. But for Carole Baskin, the hippyish 60-year-old thrust into fame last year by the release of the seven-part docuseries, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness, there was a more pressing question afoot: whether Trump would issue a presidential pardon to Joseph Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic), the mulleted, polygamous, uber-eccentric zoo owner convicted in 2019 of plotting to murder her.
