Saudi bourse operator sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO