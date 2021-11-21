ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Saudi bourse operator sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom’s stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public...

kfgo.com

Related
Reuters

Saudi bourse on course to extend losses after drone attacks

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Most major stock markets in the Gulf fell in early trade on Monday, with the Saudi index leading the losses a day after its biggest one-day fall in over a year following drone attacks. Yemen's Iranian-aligned Houthi movement said on Saturday it had fired 14 drones...
MIDDLE EAST
theedgemarkets.com

Saudi stock exchange seeks to raise as much as US$1 billion in IPO

RIYADH (Nov 21): Saudi Arabia's stock exchange is seeking to raise as much as US$1 billion from what would be one of the biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in the exchange sector since Euronext NV's listing in 2014. The Saudi Tadawul Group Holding set the price range for its initial...
MARKETS
Reuters

India's Paytm set for trading debut after $2.5 billion IPO

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian digital payments company Paytm is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, after its $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), India’s largest, was oversubscribed last week. Paytm, which counts China’s Ant Group and SoftBank among its backers, raised $1.1 billion from institutional investors...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen to go public as IPO priced well above expected range, valuing company at nearly $3 billion

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

bleuacacia prices $240M IPO

Bleuacacia has priced its upsized initial public offering (IPO) of 24M units at $10.00/unit, for an anticipated gross proceeds of $240M. bleuacacia is an SPAC led by co-CEOs and co-Chairmen Jide Zeitlin and Lew Frankfort. The company plans to identify and complete a business transaction in the consumer and retail sectors.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Nu Holdings Set For Massive IPO Soon: What's Its IPO Date and Price?

Nu Holdings, a digital banking platform serving Brazil, Mexico, and Columbia, is nearing its IPO date. The company, based in the Cayman Islands, operates banking companies such as Brazil’s Nubank. It's planning to raise up to $3 billion in its IPO, according to Renaissance Capital. Article continues below advertisement. The...
ECONOMY
ktwb.com

Bourse operator Cboe to buy Canada’s NEO exchange

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cboe Global Markets on Monday said it agreed to buy Canadian stock exchange operator Aequitas Innovations Inc, known as NEO, for an undisclosed amount, expanding its North American footprint in the latest of a string of recent acquisitions. Trading levels surged at the beginning of the...
MARKETS
Reuters

EV maker Rivian prices IPO above range to raise over $11.9 bln

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Amazon-backed electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $78 per share, above its target range, to raise more than $11.93 billion, the company said on Tuesday. The flotation ranks among the top 10 IPOs of all time...
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Rivian Raises $11.9 Billion In Biggest IPO Of The Year

Today is a big day for Rivian as its shares will start trading in New York under the RIVN ticker symbol. The EV maker raised about $11.9 billion in what is the biggest initial public offering of the year and the sixth-largest ever on a US exchange. In a November...
IRVINE, CA
teslarati.com

Rivian $RIVN IPO opens 37% above initial pricing with $93.3 billion market cap

Rivian Automotive’s initial public offering (NASDAQ: RIVN) has officially opened 37% higher than its initial pricing at $78 per share. Rivian shares started public trading at around 1 PM ET on Wednesday, with shares opening at $106.75. Rivian priced 153,000,000 shares at $78, giving the automaker a massive valuation of...
MARKETS
Crain's Detroit Business

Rivian set for stock market debut after blockbuster $11.9 billion IPO

Shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. will start trading Wednesday in New York after the electric vehicle-maker raised about $11.9 billion in the biggest initial public offering of the year. The Irvine, California-based company, which has a major engineering operation locally and employs about 600 in Plymouth, sold 153 million shares...
PLYMOUTH, MI
MarketRealist

The Underwriters of Rivian's $66 Billion IPO

The long-anticipated Rivian IPO is finally here, with trading of the EV stock expected to begin on Nov. 10, 2021. According to the Rivian IPO agreement, underwriters are being granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 22.95 million more shares at the IPO price, subtracting underwriting discounts and commissions.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Rivian’s IPO Delivers Near $9 Billion Fortune for Saudi Investor

(Bloomberg) -- A Saudi family that built its business on gasoline-fueled cars is sitting on an almost $8.9 billion fortune after electric truck maker Rivian Automotive Inc.'s (NASDAQ:RIVN) initial public offering. Abdul Latif Jameel, a Jeddah-based group named after its founder and today run by his sons, holds almost 114...
BUSINESS

