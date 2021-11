James “Jim” F. West, Jr., first executive director of Tri-ED, died Tuesday, November 16, in Augusta, Georgia, after a short battle with cancer. West came to Northern Kentucky in 1987 to head the Tri-County Economic Development as its first executive director. He had been serving as an economic development specialist with the local chamber of commerce in Columbus, Georgia, and Tri-Ed was a new spin-off from the Northern Kentucky Chamber. He was charged with building NKY’s unique identity as an economic powerhouse.

