Jamshedpur FC had a difficult time in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League. The squad gave it their all, but they weren’t able to recoup much of their effort on the field in the form of wins. The club ended sixth in the table with 27 points, scoring 21 goals and conceding 22 in the process. Despite finishing sixth, Coyle’s duties at the club have been extended for another campaign by the board. Last season, Jamshedpur showed flashes of their potential, most notably in wins over giants ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC.

MLS ・ 14 DAYS AGO