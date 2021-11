CALGARY — Though the Calgary Stampeders executed a come-from-behind 13-12 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team feels they need to better come playoffs. After facing a 12-0 deficit late in the fourth quarter, the Stamps pulled out all the stops in order to hand the Bombers their second loss in a row and only their third of the season. It started with Jake Maier finding Luther Hakunavanhu who rumbled into the end zone for a touchdown to give the Stamps life. Later, it was Rene Paredes who completed the comeback with a 27-yard walk-off field goal.

SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO