It didn't take long for Vic Fangio to put the Broncos' 30-13 loss to the Eagles last Sunday in the rearview mirror. “We’ve got to learn from this and come back and be ready to play," the third-year head coach said after the game. "Take each day one day at a time and play each game one game at a time moving forward. But ultimately, we’ve got to learn from it, fix what’s fixable from a learning standpoint, and move forward. We’ve got to get past this. We have seven big games left, and we need to take each one of them as its own entity."

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO