COLUMBIA — And suddenly, it was all gonna be OK. South Carolina rode the momentum from a crucial Auburn play call to upset Auburn 21-17 on Nov. 20, making it two wins in two years over the Tigers when they hadn't beaten them in nearly 90 years before 2020. The Gamecocks clinched bowl eligibility for the first time in three seasons, quite a coup for coach Shane Beamer in his first season when the Las Vegas projections had the Gamecocks topping out at four wins.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO