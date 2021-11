Spike Chunsoft has released new screenshots for Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness, set to release in 2022 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam). No new details have been shared other than what was already stated in the game's announcement in May 2021. Binary Star Falling into Darkness is an action RPG that contains both a story mode based on the anime storyline, as well as an original story supervised by series author Akihito Tsukushi, where players create their own Cave Raider in a storyline taking place 'many days after Riko and Reg depart for the Abyss'.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO