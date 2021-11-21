Preview: A Look Back at Call the Midwife

Following the big, emotional finale tonight on PBS, why not go ahead and discuss all things tied to Call the Midwife season 11?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but we should kick things off with the following: There IS going to be another season coming down the road! We should actually point out that the series has already been renewed all the way through season 13, so there’s no reason to sit here and be concerned over the long-term future.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO