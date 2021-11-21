ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Preview: A Look Back at Call the Midwife

vegaspbs.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call the...

video.vegaspbs.org

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 star Helen George welcomes new baby!

While you wait for the upcoming Call the Midwife Christmas Special plus the upcoming season 11, we have great news to share!. Today, the show’s official Facebook page confirmed that series star Helen George (who plays Trixie) and her partner Jack Ashton (who previously played Tom on the series) have welcomed their second child together. The baby is happy and healthy, but there is no news on a name as of yet.
CELEBRITIES
mountainlake.org

Call the Midwife: Season 10 Episode 8 | Preview

Take a celebratory look back at 10 years of Call the Midwife in this compilation full of births, deaths, love stories, faith, and family. Go behind the scenes at Nonnatus House for interviews with the cast and crew in this thank you to the fans. Airs Sunday, November 21st at...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Call the Midwife new Christmas photo reveals return of iconic character

Call the Midwife have released a new photo teasing the upcoming Christmas special and revealing the return of an iconic character from season ten. The photo features Nate Court, who played baby Robert, the infant born with Down Syndrome in the final episode of the last series. WATCH: Call the...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

Call the Midwife season 11 premiere date: When will it air on PBS?

Following the big, emotional finale tonight on PBS, why not go ahead and discuss all things tied to Call the Midwife season 11?. There are a few different things to talk through within this piece, but we should kick things off with the following: There IS going to be another season coming down the road! We should actually point out that the series has already been renewed all the way through season 13, so there’s no reason to sit here and be concerned over the long-term future.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Call The Midwife#Nonnatus House
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
townandcountrymag.com

Call the Midwife's Leonie Elliott Hints at What's Next for Lucille

Call the Midwife loves a Christmas wedding—and this year appears to be no exception. As the season 10 finale airs in the U.S. tonight on PBS, all signs are pointing toward Lucille and Cyril tying the knot in the show's holiday program. But Leonie Elliot, who plays Lucille, remains tight-lipped, describing the upcoming Christmas special as simply "grand" and "beautiful." That said, the actress did offer T&C a preview of what's to come for her character in season 11.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Royal Scare: Mystery Illness Almost Killed Princess Charlene of Monaco

Princess Charlene of Monaco "almost died" in South Africa following many surgeries and lost a significant amount of weight. Fresh from his return to Monaco, Prince Albert informed People magazine magazine that Princess Charlene was admitted to a "treatment center" outside Monaco after determining that she wasn't feeling well. The royal stated that the Princess would be there for several more weeks.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: My teenage daughter talked us out of celebrating Thanksgiving. I’m glad

A few weeks ago, my sixteen-year-old daughter asked if we could skip Thanksgiving this year.I blinked at her, taken aback. No turkey, mashed potatoes, or pumpkin pie? When I asked why she’d make such a peculiar request, she said, “Thanksgiving honors the white genocide of Indigenous people.” She used those exact words and made clear that she didn’t feel right about participating.I protested, though I couldn’t really articulate why. Wasn’t Thanksgiving all about gratitude and spending time with family these days? Her suggestion sounded extreme and rehearsed, almost as if she’d borrowed it from an Instagram meme.But I don’t know...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Kevin James Movie Strikes Netflix's Top 10

Kevin James is a beloved star with a dedicated worldwide fanbase, and those fans recently landed one of his movies in Netflix's Top 10 list. Striking like a swift kick in the pants, James' 2012 film Here Comes the Boom has been streamed so much that it crashed into the No. 6 spot on Netflix's Top 10 movies category — currently beating out fellow new millennium classics like The Holiday and American Reunion. Additionally, it is sitting in the No. 5 spot on the streamer's top kids programming chart.
COMBAT SPORTS
Hello Magazine

Call The Midwife's Helen George steps out following the birth of her second baby

On Sunday, Call The Midwife actress Helen George shared behind-the-scenes photos from her first outing since the birth of her second child. The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she posted a sweet snapshot of her four-year-old daughter Wren Ivy, who was looking at a cosy arrangement of gingerbread houses with a Christmas tree in the background.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy