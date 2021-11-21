ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-20 20:53:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-21 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:47:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter mile in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area. In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Drivers can expect rapid changes in visibility along the Willamette River, Columbia River, and along higher speed roadways like I-5 and I-205.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 09:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Heavy snow could possibly continue into Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Currituck, Western Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s inland to lower to mid 30s at the immediate coast. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk/Portsmouth. In North Carolina, Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast will likely remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm Warning#Admiralty Island#Eastern Chichagof Island#Akst#Pelican
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 13:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Fergus; Judith Basin Light snow and patchy fog will impact portions of north- central Montana through early this afternoon A persistent area of light snow and patchy fog continues to slowly move southeast through the eastern portions of north- central Montana this morning. This activity will mostly impact an area that extends southeast of a Great Falls to Fort Benton line eastward into Fergus county. Areas of reduced visibility and slippery roads can be expected over the next couple of hours. Additional snowfall amounts will generally be less than one inch. Anyone traveling on area roadways should be prepared for the potential for brief visibility reductions down to a half mile and slippery roadways.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 22:49:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Further accumulations around 1 inch. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, and Polebridge. * WHEN...From 5 AM Tuesday to 10 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Gustavus. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Intermittent snow showers will become steady and increase in rates after midnight. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...West to southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph possible. Stronger gusts can be expected along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel possible, especially for high profile vehicles. High winds may move loose debris and light weight objects. Isolated power outages possible.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 07:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM MST THIS MORNING Accumulating snow has come to an end across the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. Therefore, the winter weather advisory will be allowed to expire. Occasional flurries will continue through the morning hours with little, if any, accumulation. Overnight snowfall totals of 7 to 8 inches were observed in the Teton Range.
TETON COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 05:20:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches with greatest accumulations out the road and in the Mendenhall Valley. * WHERE...Juneau Borough. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Wednesday, with greatest snowfall rates between midnight and 6 AM. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain through Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches. * WHERE...Haines Borough. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Haines observers have reported around 10 inches of snow has fallen overnight into this morning. Heavy snow persists through this evening before easing Wednesday night. Snow intensifies Thanksgiving Day. Snow becomes wetter through Thursday evening. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 12:56:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-26 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches. * WHERE...The Klondike Highway. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snow persists through Wednesday afternoon, and then eases somewhat on Wednesday night before intensifying again on Thanksgiving Day. Snowfall of 2 to 6 inches has been reported as of Wednesday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:42:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Central Horry, Coastal Georgetown, Coastal Horry, Florence by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:47:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Horry; Coastal Georgetown; Coastal Horry; Florence; Inland Georgetown; Marion; Northern Horry; Williamsburg FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Below freezing temperatures across the area have put an end to the local growing season. Therefore, we will no longer issue any frost or freeze products this year.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Glacier, Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-25 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Eastern Glacier; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 60 to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier County. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Burke, Columbia, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 08:54:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Burke; Columbia; McDuffie; Richmond FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EST THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed to above freezing this morning. The freeze warning will be allowed to expire at 9 AM.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

