Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 03:42:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Currituck; Western Currituck FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the mid to upper 20s inland to lower to mid 30s at the immediate coast. * WHERE...In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Norfolk/Portsmouth. In North Carolina, Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locations along the immediate coast will likely remain just above freezing, while inland areas will drop as low as the mid to upper 20s.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO