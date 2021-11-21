LAMH Recap: Kimmi Spills Even More Tea About Maurice & Kiuwha + Melody Stirs the Pot

Things continue to be heated between Martell Holt and Melody Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans watched the demise of Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage play out on the show. According to Melody, the issue was the fact that Martell wasn’t faithful. But Martell claims he cheated because Melody wasn’t pleasing him in the bedroom. Since they can’t even get on the same page when it comes to co-parenting, the rest of the cast has to witness the blowups they have when they do film the show together. And for everyone else, it’s been exhausting to watch. Even their children have been affected by their contentious conversations. On the recent episode, their oldest daughter actually broke down in tears. Although it seemed as if both parents were shaken up by her emotions, they had another heated moment not too long after that. And Melody was upset that Martell crashed her recent date with another man.

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO