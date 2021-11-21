ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LAMH Recap: Kimmi Spills Even More Tea About Maurice & Kiuwha + Melody Stirs the Pot

By A.J. Niles
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn tonight’s “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” more was revealed regarding Maurice and Kimmi. Some tidbits regarding Maurice’s past marriage with Kiuwha came out. Apparently, someone in that marriage filed for divorce twice and even moved from Michigan...

Martell Holt Goes off on Melody Holt + Calls Her Fake

Things continue to be heated between Martell Holt and Melody Holt. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” fans watched the demise of Melody Holt and Martell Holt’s marriage play out on the show. According to Melody, the issue was the fact that Martell wasn’t faithful. But Martell claims he cheated because Melody wasn’t pleasing him in the bedroom. Since they can’t even get on the same page when it comes to co-parenting, the rest of the cast has to witness the blowups they have when they do film the show together. And for everyone else, it’s been exhausting to watch. Even their children have been affected by their contentious conversations. On the recent episode, their oldest daughter actually broke down in tears. Although it seemed as if both parents were shaken up by her emotions, they had another heated moment not too long after that. And Melody was upset that Martell crashed her recent date with another man.
Donna Calls for ‘Black Ink Crew’ to be Canceled?

Ratings have taken a hit. “Black Ink Crew” was able to become one of Viacom’s most successful reality shows over the years, however, the previous season struggled. Ratings dropped to historic lows. And it’s not because the show lacked drama. Donna had a tough season. Her relationship with Alex became a hot topic. After an argument, Alex was left with a scratch on his face. Producers worried about his safety and some questioned if Donna was being abusive towards him. Ceaser had a difficult season as well. One of his shops was broken into and money was taken.
RHOP Recap: Chris Goes off About Being Accused of Living off Candiace + Nicki Calls out Ashley

On part three of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” reunion, Wendy continues to call out Robyn and Gizelle for the rumors about Eddie being discussed on the show. While Andy understands Wendy’s anger towards Gizelle, he and fans of the show need an explanation about her fall out with Robyn. Andy thinks it’s just a misunderstanding. However, Wendy believes Robyn should have defended her. As for Robyn, she says that she had no idea what Ashley told Wendy before the blow-up.
Charmaine Bey’s Role on ‘Black Ink Crew Chicago’ Will Be Reduced Next Season

Charmaine Bey has been receiving a lot of criticism on social media. “Black Ink Crew Chicago” star Charmaine Bey is having an eventful season. It’s also been a very emotional one for her as well. Her father battled cancer. And he passed away. Charmaine is also pregnant with her second child. Plus, she’s still grieving her mother as well. To make matters even more complicated, Charmaine has still been trying to move things forward with her tattoo shop, 2nd City Ink. She brought in Miss Kitty to be her brand manager. However, they begin to have tension because Charmaine didn’t want to let Kitty make business decisions. And things really unraveled when Kitty suggested they bring Draya Penzo back on board as an artist. After a major blowup, Draya left while Kitty was fired.
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Still Upset Over This Scene

Over the last few episodes of “Chicago Fire,” we’ve really seen an interesting collection of plots and storylines develop. Especially since the departure of one of the cast’s core characters Matt Casey, played by Australian actor Jesse Spencer. Some surround the ongoing absence of Truck 81’s Stella Kidd. Others point to the tension between Blake Gallo and new character Jason Pelham played by actor Brett Dalton.
International Business Times

Heath Freeman Dead: ‘Bones’ Actor Passes Away In His Sleep

Heath Freeman, who graced the small screen as a calculating killer on Fox’s “Bones,” passed away on Sunday. He was 41. Freeman’s demise was first announced by his pals in the industry, with Shanna Moakler being among the first to pay tribute to him on social media. The model turned...
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
Variety

Jerry Douglas, Longtime Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Dies at 88

Jerry Douglas, the actor best known for playing patriarch John Abbott on the long-running soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” died Nov. 9 in Los Angeles after a brief illness. He was 88. Douglas was a mainstay of CBS’ top-rated daytime serial for more than 30 years in the role of the square-jawed cosmetics magnate and pillar of “Y&R’s” fictional Genoa City. He also racked up dozens of TV guests shots and supporting roles in movies over his long career, ranging from “The Bionic Woman,” “Barnaby Jones” and “The Streets of San Francisco” to “Arrested Development,” “Cold Case” and “Melrose...
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
Hello Magazine

Tiger King's Carole Baskin breaks silence after missing husband 'found alive'

Tiger King star Carole Baskin has broken her silence following claims her first husband, Don Lewis, has been "found alive" in Costa Rica over 20 years after his disappearance. The animal rights activist, who became an internet sensation along with now imprisoned Joe Exotic thanks to the Netflix true-crime documentary, was appearing Thursday's edition of This Morning when she was asked about the claims.
