Tom Brady: Bucs Must Get 'Back to Playing the Way We’re Capable of' vs. Giants

By Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter back-to-back losses, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to avoid a third consecutive loss when they meet the New...

The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
FOX Sports Radio

Why Patrick Mahomes' Career Has Suddenly Hit a Snag

Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is having the worst year of his NFL career, as the former MVP who some even proclaimed as the ‘GOAT’ and the ‘Michal Jordan’ of football just a couple of years into his career, now looks awfully human for a comatose Chiefs offense.
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
Tom Brady
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
cbslocal.com

Tom Brady Admits He’s Gone Soft, Thanks To Tampa Weather: ‘I Never Want To Deal With That Ever Again’

BOSTON (CBS) — For two decades, Tom Brady’s career was defined in part by his ability to thrive in any conditions. Through the blistering cold, driving snowstorms, and intense rain, Brady always managed to play his best no matter what the weather situation was for the Patriots. Along with all of the winning, it’s part of what endeared him to New England. (His first iconic game, of course, came to be known as The Snow Bowl, after all.)
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
The Spun

Jason Garrett Names The Best Player He’s Ever Seen

With decades of experience as both a player and coach at the NFL level, Jason Garrett has witnessed quite a few talented football players in his day. But in his eyes, one player stands a cut above the rest. On Thursday, the New York Giants offensive coordinator named Tom Brady...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
Primetimer

Tomy Romo's crude Gisele Bündchen quip during NFL game tarnished Tom Brady's historic moment

During CBS' broadcast Sunday of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Chicago Bears game, Tom Brady threw his 600th touchdown pass, the ball of which ended up in the hands of a fan in the stands. CBS cameras caught a Bucs official trying to negotiate getting the ball back. That's when Romo chimed in, proposing "a date with Gisele. A date with Gisele and I'm in...OK, Tom will do it. One time, you got it." As Shalise Manza Young points out, Romo was essentially proposing that Brady pimp out his wife. "To be clear, Bündchen's achievements aren't the reason why it was offensive," says Young. "Every woman, no matter her net worth or amount of fame, has agency and is not her significant other's chattel, no matter how many Super Bowls he has won. It was all so unseemly and crude, the implication that Brady owns his wife and would offer her up in such a way. With the Washington Football Team workplace case still casting a shadow, and with Romo arguably the most visible broadcaster among the NFL's partner networks, his inappropriate quip served to reinforce the general disregard for women in and around the league."
thespun.com

Tom Brady Told Erin Andrews The 1 Thing He Still Wants To Do

Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything one player can accomplish – and more – during his career in the National Football League. The legendary NFL quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and set countless personal records. Just last week, he became the first player in league history to reach the 600-plus touchdown mark.
