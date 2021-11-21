It’s Turkey Pardon Time! Sunday’s Comic

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show Friday night to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal. Rittenhouse, who Trump hailed as “brave,” was tried and acquitted of homicide by an overwhelmingly white jury for shooting three people who were attending a racial justice protest, killing two and injuring the other. Trump’s interview comes days before Rittenhouse is to make his post-trial debut on the network in a Tucker Carlson interview airing Monday. Trump praised the jury’s not guilty verdicts and said he believed that the prosecutors engaged in misconduct, somehow, by prosecuting Rittenhouse: “I think that it was...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO