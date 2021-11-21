The best path to wealth building

Congress recently passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, providing long-awaited vital investments in buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, broadband, climate change mitigation, and more. These investments will be a key foundation for our nation’s future economic growth. But in order to build a strong foundation for our economy, we also must invest in a strong foundation for all our children to be able to succeed in school and life and contribute to our nation’s long-term success. Congress must follow the successful passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill by advancing the Build Back Better Act and investing in our human infrastructure—our children and families.
