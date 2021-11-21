ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The best path to wealth building

By Michael Rashid
phillytrib.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week I was asked, as commerce director for the City of Philadelphia, to write an article on Black wealth. Specifically, “how did we get here, and where do we go?” That’s a pretty big assignment. Should I talk about slavery, and how it created a culture and habits...

Napa Valley Register

A path to ending the racial wealth gap is through homeownership

If you feel our country is slowly coming apart, you may be right. We are divided by religion, political party, race, gender and wealth. If ignored, these divisions weaken our democracy and leave our children a dysfunctional government and a society that demonizes anyone who doesn’t agree with us. Sadly,...
BERKELEY, CA
lasentinel.net

Faith Leaders Learn to Build Communities of Wealth

USC Cecil Murray Center sponsors session for clergy and lay to outline steps to teaching parishioners financial literacy. Faith leaders can play a decisive role in helping African Americans and other minorities become financially secure and the USC Cecil Murray Center for Community Engagement is preparing clergy and lay to achieve that goal.
EDUCATION
WISH-TV

Health = Wealth

McKinzie welcomes Founder and CEO of "Better Family," Matt Hasbrook to the show!!!. Matt shares his newest innovation for families to keep everyone healthy. He answers what vitamin intake we actually need & the most EFFECTIVE way to optimal energy your health. Matt is a highly successful entrepreneur, former Notre...
HEALTH
NJ.com

Pass Build Better Act now to narrow N.J. wealth gap | Letters

New Jersey is one of the most expensive places to live and has one of the largest racial wealth gaps among states. While the median net worth of white families is $352,000, the median net worth of Black and Latino families is just $6,100 and $7,300, respectively, according to the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Exclusive: 28 percent of Americans surveyed believe the 'truth about harmful effects of vaccines' is being deliberately hidden from the public

The results of a new poll shared exclusively with Yahoo News finds that 28 percent of U.S. adults believe without evidence that the “truth about the harmful effects of vaccines” is being deliberately hidden from the public. The findings are part of global research conducted by the YouGov-Cambridge Globalism Project,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Johnnie Taylor
phillytrib.com

‘We built this company’: Workers at Philly-based Gopuff mount one-day strike

Dozens of employees for Philadelphia-based delivery company Gopuff gathered outside the company’s headquarters in Northern Liberties on Tuesday to protest what they say are unfair working conditions, ranging from falling pay to safety concerns. “We built this company,” said Barbara Evans, 68, who’s worked for Gopuff for three-and-a-half years. “We...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TheAtlantaVoice

Dr. Ben Chavis: A Black Happy Thanksgiving 2021

African Americans and other communities of color across the United States of America will spend the traditional Thanksgiving holidays this year with multiple perspectives ranging from gratefulness of having life itself to increasing feelings of speculation about our future destinies and progress in America. We have won some victories. We have suffered some defeats. Yet, we are a people of […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Wealth Building#Labor Unions#Smart People#Wealth Gap#Americans
Washington Post

Vigilante justice and the end of America

Two recent vigilante killing trials, one in Georgia, the other in Wisconsin, have exposed a terrifying trend of armed citizens who, in the name of justice, only make America less safe and portend a future of fear, intimidation and increasing violence. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
phillytrib.com

Editorial: Push for diversity in Philadelphia trade unions

Congratulations to labor leader Ryan Boyer on becoming the first African-American business manager of the Philadelphia Building and Construction Trades Council last week after John Dougherty resigned from the labor organization’s top role, days after a jury found Dougherty guilty of federal bribery charges. Boyer, 50, is the business manager...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillytrib.com

Review: 'Trouble in Mind,' 66 years late and still on time

NEW YORK — So far this season, five plays by Black authors have opened on Broadway, each with something urgent to say. Whether despairing (“Pass Over”) or lighthearted (“Chicken & Biscuits”), broadly representative (“Thoughts of a Colored Man”) or laser-beam specific (“Lackawanna Blues”), they are talking to us now, like a newspaper come to life. Like newspapers, too, they are remade every day; when I caught up with “Thoughts of a Colored Man” recently, it had been updated with a hot take on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
THEATER & DANCE
phillytrib.com

Investing in our other infrastructure

Congress recently passed a bipartisan infrastructure bill, providing long-awaited vital investments in buildings, roads, bridges, utilities, broadband, climate change mitigation, and more. These investments will be a key foundation for our nation’s future economic growth. But in order to build a strong foundation for our economy, we also must invest in a strong foundation for all our children to be able to succeed in school and life and contribute to our nation’s long-term success. Congress must follow the successful passage of the bipartisan infrastructure bill by advancing the Build Back Better Act and investing in our human infrastructure—our children and families.
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillytrib.com

Fashion Spa House embodies the importance of self-care

Cynthia Rumph became a nurse in 1994. In caring for her patients, she witnessed what stress was doing to their hair, skin and mental health. Although Rumph wanted to provide more wellness services to patients, she needed to abide by hospital guidelines. In 2006, she launched her first business that would set her on a path to make self care more accessible.
SKIN CARE

