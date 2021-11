Women’s Tennis Association chairman Steve Simon has branded a video appearing to show missing Chinese player Peng Shuai in a restaurant as “insufficient”.Peng, the former Wimbledon doubles champion, is seen smiling in the apparently new footage released by China state media.Concern for the welfare of the 35-year-old, who has not been heard from directly for more than a fortnight, this week even reached the United Nations and the White House.I acquired two video clips, which show Peng Shuai was having dinner with her coach and friends in a restaurant. The video content clearly shows they are shot on Saturday Beijing...

TENNIS ・ 4 DAYS AGO