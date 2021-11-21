ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence County, RI

This Is the County In the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DHPy6_0d37FAxD00 After adding over 724,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 47.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 760,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise, albeit at a slowing rate. In the past week, there were an average of 2.8 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- a decrease from the week prior, when there were an average of 24.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Providence-Warwick, RI-MA, metro area consists of Providence County, Bristol County, Kent County, and three other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 1.1 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Providence residents, in line with the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 18.6 daily new cases per 100,000 Providence residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Providence-Warwick metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Bristol County, Massachusetts. There were an average of 3.1 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Bristol County during the past week, the most of the six counties in Providence with available data.

Case growth in the Providence metro area varies at the county level. In Bristol County, for example, there were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Providence and more than the case growth rate in Bristol County.

While Bristol County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Providence area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of November 19, there were a total of 14,993.1 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Bristol County, the second most of the six counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 14,517.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Bristol County, unemployment peaked at 20.3% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 5.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending November 19. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Rhode Island where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 19 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending November 12 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Bristol County 561,037 3.1 23.4 14,993.1 339.9
2 Bristol County 48,764 0.0 19.1 12,978.8 N/A
3 Kent County 163,869 0.0 12.2 14,349.3 N/A
4 Newport County 82,801 0.0 14.6 11,050.6 N/A
5 Providence County 635,737 0.0 17.1 18,692.0 N/A
6 Washington County 126,060 0.0 15.2 11,864.2 N/A

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence County, RI
Government
Providence County, RI
Health
County
Providence County, RI
State
Massachusetts State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#U S Census Bureau#Restaurants#Ri Ma#Americans#The Providence Warwick
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Zip Codes With the Widest Income Gaps

The United States has some of the highest levels of income and wealth inequality in the world. U.S. Federal Reserve data shows that the wealthiest 10% of Americans control $93.8 trillion, more than double the $40.3 trillion in the hands of the remaining 90% of Americans.  The income and wealth divide only appears to be […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Biggest Bullying Problem

The American Psychological Association defines bullying as “aggressive behavior in which someone intentionally and repeatedly causes another person injury or discomfort.” Such behaviors can take the form of physical contact, verbal attacks, or other more subtle actions. Sadly, those being bullied often have no idea what they did to spark the assaults and have difficulty […]
SOCIETY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

72K+
Followers
44K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy