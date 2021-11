As we reach the middle of November, and the NHL is beginning to separate pretenders from contenders, individual players around the NHL have their minds on something other than the final playoff standings: the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. While Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews, Victor Hedman, and players of their ilk have no doubt about their place on their national teams, other players’ roles are not so secure. The first few months of this season are the best chance for many of those fringe players to prove their mettle, with the national teams’ general managers looking on.

