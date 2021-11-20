ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Town City v Mamelodi Sundowns Match Report, 2021/11/20

By Anthony McLennan
Cover picture for the articleMasandawana kept a 10th consecutive league clean sheet this season while extending their lead at the top to five points over Stellenbosch. Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns found Cape Town City a hard nut to crack and had to settle for a 0-0 league draw at the Cape Town Stadium on...

