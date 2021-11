New York City FC striker Valentín Castellanos is on such a hot streak, even the bad breaks are turning good. Castellanos scored an odd goal that floated past a stunned Atlanta United defense to give the home side the lead early in the second half, and Alexander Callens headed in the second off a rebound soon after to beat Atlanta 2-0 on Sunday at Yankee Stadium, sending NYCFC into the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs.

