Despite outshooting Knoxville in the game, the Thunderbolts just couldn’t get the bounces to go their way, as they lose a close game to the Ice Bears, 4-1. The Thunderbolts next home game will be on Sunday, November 14th at 3:00pm CT as they host the Birmingham Bulls. General Admission is free of charge and will not require a ticket. For non-General Admission tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), buy online at EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or buy tickets in person at the Ford Center Box Office.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO