Deanna Daughtry speaks out about her daughter's death

The man arrested in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Hannah Price—stepdaughter of rocker and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry—was hauled in by cops not for murder but because he didn’t show up for a June court date, a Putnam County, Tennessee, jail official told The Daily Beast on Monday. Bobby Jolly, Price’s boyfriend, has not been named as a suspect or a person of interest in Price’s death, which was initially reported by TMZ as a homicide. District Attorney General Jared Effler subsequently issued a statement saying, “This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.” Jolly, 24, was arrested in April by the Tennessee State Police over a road rage incident during which he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. Price, 25, was with Jolly and was also arrested. Price’s body was found by police on Friday at her Nashville home. No further details have yet been released.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO