Family Relationships

Deanna Daughtry speaks out about her daughter's death

By Joseph Wenzel, Digital Content Manager
WSMV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Daughtry's wife broke her silence about her daughter's death. Deanna's daughter, Hannah Marie Price, was found dead in a Tennessee home on Nov. 12. She posted on Instagram and urged everyone to stop spreading rumors about her cause of death. Chris Daughtry is postponing upcoming tour dates due...

www.wsmv.com

Comments / 7

NME

Chris Daughtry’s daughter found dead, boyfriend arrested

Singer-songwriter Chris Daughtry’s 25-year-old daughter Hannah has been found dead, with the death being treated as a homicide. A report by TMZ says that Hannah’s boyfriend Bobby Jolly has been arrested by police, but they are declining to confirm whether it is in connection with her death. Revealing the news...
Us Weekly

Chris Daughtry Is ‘Absolutely Devastated’ by Death of Stepdaughter: ‘We Never Got to Say Goodbye’

“Still processing.” Chris Daughtry is grieving the unexpected loss of his stepdaughter, Hannah, who died on Friday, November 12, at the age of 25. After announcing he would be postponing his band Daughtry’s upcoming tour, the American Idol alum, 41, took to Instagram to share his pain with his followers. “I am still processing the last 24 hours,” he wrote on Sunday, November 14. “I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken.”
East Bay Times

Chris Daughtry postpones shows following the sudden death of his daughter

“American Idol” alum Chris Daughtry postponed a series of concert dates following the sudden death of his 25-year-old daughter, Hannah, his band announced on social media Saturday. “Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have...
TheDailyBeast

‘Premature’ to Call Chris Daughtry Daughter’s Death a Homicide, DA Says

The man arrested in the aftermath of the mysterious death of Hannah Price—stepdaughter of rocker and American Idol alum Chris Daughtry—was hauled in by cops not for murder but because he didn’t show up for a June court date, a Putnam County, Tennessee, jail official told The Daily Beast on Monday. Bobby Jolly, Price’s boyfriend, has not been named as a suspect or a person of interest in Price’s death, which was initially reported by TMZ as a homicide. District Attorney General Jared Effler subsequently issued a statement saying, “This is a death investigation and any attempt to classify it as a homicide investigation at this time is premature and irresponsible.” Jolly, 24, was arrested in April by the Tennessee State Police over a road rage incident during which he allegedly pointed a gun at another driver. Price, 25, was with Jolly and was also arrested. Price’s body was found by police on Friday at her Nashville home. No further details have yet been released.
CinemaBlend

Following Chris Daughtry's Daughter's Death, Wife Deanna Addresses Reports It May Have Been A Homicide

A few days ago, former American Idol contestant Chris Daughtry and his wife Deanna shared the news that they had lost their daughter Hannah Price at the young age of 25. Both were devastated by the turn of events, and Daughtry even postponed some tour dates in the wake of the news being made public. However, shortly thereafter, reports seemed to indicate Hannah’s death may have been being investigated as a homicide. Now, Deanna has addressed what happened with those reports.
TMZ.com

Chris Daughtry Breaks Silence on Daughter Who Died at 25

11:08 AM PT -- Chris Daughtry has spoken on the passing of his daughter, saying ... "I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I will be taking a break from social media to be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss."
Ok Magazine

Chris Daughtry's Daughter's Boyfriend In Police Custody As Authorities Reportedly Suspect Her Death Was A Homicide

As American Idol alum Chris Daughtry and the rest of his family grieves the loss of 25-year-old Hannah Price, authorities continue the investigation into her shocking death. Sources directly in contact with the Daughtry family recently confirmed to TMZ that detectives said the case appears to be a homicide. The insiders also claimed that Price's boyfriend, Bobby Jolly, was arrested and taken to Fentress County Jail on Friday, November 12 — the day that authorities discovered Daughtry's daughter dead in her Tennessee apartment.
Popculture

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Dies Suddenly at 25

Chris Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, has died suddenly. The 25-year-old was found dead in her Nashville home Friday, police told PEOPLE. The former American Idol contestant, 41, was scheduled to perform in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Friday night and in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Saturday, according to his website. As a result of this tragic loss, he has since postponed upcoming tour dates.
CELEBRITIES
NBC Connecticut

Daughtry Concert at Mohegan Sun Postponed After Death of Singer's Daughter

The Daughtry concert that was scheduled for this weekend at Mohegan Sun has been postponed after the singer's daughter unexpectedly passed away. Officials at Mohegan Sun said the concert was scheduled for Sunday and is now being postponed to a different date. The new date has not been released. Tickets...
MUSIC

