Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Contemporary Art Center (WCAC) is set to open its annual Small Works/Holiday Show on Wednesday Nov. 17 at the Center’s “Blue Building”, 110 Westover Avenue. The show, which runs through Dec. 17, will feature hundreds of smaller works from WCAC members, artists, photographers and artisans. “In...
Please join Rail Station Studios and Gallery for an Art Show Reception featuring “Flowers, Weeds, and Trees”. We are looking forward to a lively event highlighting the art of our seven local award-winning artists. The gallery welcomes the popular jazz band, “The Mike Coldewey Group”. Complimentary appetizers and wine to the public. SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20, 2021 AT 4 PM – 7 PM 1013 15th Place in downtown Plano, Tx. 75074.
The 14th annual Foothills Artists studio tour will be held Nov. 20 and 21, the weekend before Thanksgiving, at five locations in and around the western Adams County communities of Fairfield and Cashtown, according to a release from the group. Eleven artists will open their homes and studios in a...
The Deep Valley Arts Collective invites you to “Small Works,” an art show and art sale in Ukiah. Coinciding with the onset of the holiday shopping season, this non-traditional art show will feature works of all mediums priced at $200 or less. All sales are “cash and carry,” meaning purchasers will get to take the piece with them when they buy it, with the goal being to close the gallery with empty walls. Shop local and support living artists while finding the perfect gift.
The 24th Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will be held in a hybrid format both in person and virtually this year. The arts legacy of the Voorhees family began with Edwin Voorhees, known for his watercolor seascapes of the North Carolina coastline, and Mildred Voorhees, known for her colorful, patterned watercolors and rich oil still lifes and landscapes. Edwin and Mildred hosted the first Voorhees Family Art Show in 1998 in Morehead City. “It was our father’s idea to start doing these shows to gather us in celebration of the diversity of artwork created by almost every family member,” says David, Edwin’s son. “Now we celebrate what he and our mother were able to achieve as artists and show how they fostered it in our lives.”
Wailuku town’s Small Town Big Art program is seeking proposals for public art installations. Developed through a 2018-2020 Our Town grant by the National Endowment for the Arts, the collaboration between Maui County and Hale Ho’ike’ike at the Bailey House Museum/Maui Historical Society aims to develop a public arts district focused on the distinctive sense of place, history and culture of Wailuku. Selected artists will be commissioned to develop an innovative project that engages a diverse public audience. All professional artists and arts groups are welcome to apply, according to a news release Tuesday.
Browse and buy fine artworks for everyone on your holiday shopping list at the annual Holiday Art Show & Sale, presented by the Glen Echo Park Partnership for Arts and Culture. The exhibition features works by resident artists, instructors, and invited artists and includes glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography, painting, crafts, holiday ornaments and more.
The Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery (MAAHMG), a locally owned and operated community-based museum focused on both past and contemporary African American history, recently announced its second annual hand-crafted “A Soulful Holiday” tree exhibit. The exhibit will be on display from November 2, 2021, through January 2, 2022,...
Art In The Park – November 27th & 28th, Memorial Park, Stuart FL – Holiday Spectacular!. The 26th Annual Art In The Park – Art & Fine Craft Show will return to Stuart’s Memorial Park Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, 2021. The show will be open to the public from 9:00am – 4:00pm on both days. This time-honored show features up to 80 artists and exhibitors, including local artists as well as artists traveling to Stuart to participate. The show features quality art and craftsmanship in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — As we get ready for Thanksgiving this week, Lockport is already getting ready for Christmas. The Kenan Center held its annual Christmas village this weekend with vendors selling items from decorations to presents, and a lot more. Their “Letters to Santa” mailbox also opened for business.
The annual lighting of the Memory Tree at Silvermoon Plaza will be Thursday, November 18th at 6:00 pm. . MainStreet Director Pam Jarding says ornaments are available now through the MainStreet Chillicothe Office. If you would like to purchase an ornament, you can check the MainStreet webpage or call the...
The excitement of the season kicks off as the Safford Downtown Association presents the Freeport McMoran Tree Lighting and the Ponderosa Air Ambulance Merry Main Street on Friday, November 26, 2021. The activities begin begin at 5:00 PM and continue until 8:00 PM. The Gila Valley Children’s Chorale will present...
The holidays are fast approaching and that means it’s another year for celebrating and giving back to the community through Sierra Vista’s annual Festival of Trees. The Festival of Trees serves a myriad of purposes. This is the 22nd year for local organizations donating trees and centerpieces. The display is located at The Mall at Sierra Vista and began Nov. 10.
Located in Downtown Statesville since 1969, gg's houses one of the most unique collections of art, frames, and gifts in North Carolina. In addition to a huge variety of well-known gift brands, gg's represents local and regional artisans including a wonderful selection of handmade pottery, jewelry, and books by local authors. gg's provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for all.
Community members can get into the holiday spirit this week with the Michelson Museum of Art’s annual “Oh Christmas Tree” exhibition, beginning Nov. 18. The exhibition of decorated Christmas trees will consist of both traditional and contemporary designs, and are being created this year by Raymond Kelly, a professional designer and Michelson Museum Trustee.
Emily Oyler and Josh Skidmore of Weber School Foundation, joined Nicea on the show this morning to talk about the annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. The event has been going on for over three decades. Utahns look forward to going every year. Christmas tree auctions, food, Santa and more, it is a hit and is all for a great cause.
INDIANAPOLIS — A staple of the holiday season in Indianapolis is underway at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. The Christmas Gift & Hobby Show features 375 vendors selling one-of-a-kind items from baked goods to toys, clothes and things for your pets. The show opened Wednesday and runs through the weekend. Organizers...
WATERTOWN — The North Country Arts Council will host its 73rd Annual Juried Fall Art Show beginning with a return to its traditional opening and awards ceremony from 5 to 7 tonight at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St. The public is invited to view the exhibit, including...
