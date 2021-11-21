Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

The 24th Voorhees Family Art Show and Sale will be held in a hybrid format both in person and virtually this year. The arts legacy of the Voorhees family began with Edwin Voorhees, known for his watercolor seascapes of the North Carolina coastline, and Mildred Voorhees, known for her colorful, patterned watercolors and rich oil still lifes and landscapes. Edwin and Mildred hosted the first Voorhees Family Art Show in 1998 in Morehead City. “It was our father’s idea to start doing these shows to gather us in celebration of the diversity of artwork created by almost every family member,” says David, Edwin’s son. “Now we celebrate what he and our mother were able to achieve as artists and show how they fostered it in our lives.”

