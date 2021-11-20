ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ten Eighty Trees

By Alan Newton
skiddle.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAverage rating: 100% Music Venue Prices Atmosphere. Great intimate venue, great bands ( all 3 ),...

www.skiddle.com

skiddle.com

Ukiyo Cultural

5:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 7:30pm) 24th NOVEMBER a night of 90s House and Techno. Come escape with us!.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Ishmael Ensemble

Ishmael Ensemble perform live at the Hare & Hounds on Tuesday 23rd November, in association with Leftfoot.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Manchester Union Brewery announce informal evening with Melissa Cole

Manchester Union Brewery have announced that on December 3rd they'll be hosting an informal evening with Melissa Cole, author of The Ultimate Book of Craft lager and The Little Book of Lager. So, it would only be right to have an evening of beers, cheese and chocolate as the author comes to have a chat and share her knowledge.
FOOD & DRINKS
skiddle.com

RARE Thursday - RAREHAIN

Please note: The event information above has been added by the organiser. Whilst we try to ensure all details are up-to-date we do not make any warranty or representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information shown.
LIFESTYLE
Wallpaper*

Ten c weighs in for winter

Ten c’s Original Japanese Jersey (OJJ) adventure continues for autumn/winter 2021. Ten c is designed by Alessandro Pungetti and part of FGF Group, held by Enzo Fusco. The brand’s signature fabric is typical of its commitment to craftsmanship and garment longevity. A high-density nylon and polyester fibre jersey that is windproof and water-repellent, OJJ is made using a high-temperature, high-pressure dyeing process that allows the fabric to take on a worn look similar to denim. Like all Ten c pieces, it gets better with age.
APPAREL
skiddle.com

Chicken Shop Basement Party #2

10:00pm til 2:00am (last entry 12:00pm) We're in the basement playing Jungle, Garage, Breaks and 140. We're bringing down extra lasers with top DJs to make this a special one!. We're down in the newly refurbished XLR previously known as Indigo. We've got some of Manchester's top DJs spinning Jungle, Liquid, Garage, Breaks and 140.
LIFESTYLE
skiddle.com

Courtyard Bar At Vinegar Yard London

With Shaparak Khorsandi, Ivo Graham, Rachel Fairburn & Brennan Reece. Comedy In The Yard is a brand new comedy mixed bill night!
LIFESTYLE
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Amazon Prime Members Will No Longer Receive This Perk for Free

Amazon is dropping one of its perks from Amazon Prime memberships, and it will come as a big disappointment for subscribers who enjoy Whole Foods delivery. This week, Amazon began charging a $9.95 delivery fee for Whole Foods orders to be delivered within two hours. This service was previously free with any Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $119 annually or $12.99 per month.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Never Leave a Hotel Before Doing This, Experts Warn

Technology has streamlined and improved many of the old conventions of traveling. These days, you don't even have to carry around a printed boarding pass—and you certainly don't have to safeguard your money on the road with traveler's cheques. But there's one longstanding travel protocol that you should keep doing even though you don't technically have to. Read on to find out what you should never leave a hotel without doing, according to the experts.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Dog looking for a new home hasn’t had a single viewing since arriving at a shelter 142 days ago

A dog shelter in Hull opened its doors to a shy pup 142 days ago – and in a heartbreaking turn of events, she hasn’t had a single viewing the entire time. Oakwood Dog Rescue in Hull, East Yorkshire has since launched an appeal to find the small mixed-breed canine, Epiphany, a new loving family in time for Christmas. The four-year-old dog was said to be “very frightened and nervous” but has since started to come out of her shell gradually. The dog shelter said Epiphany requires “lots of time and patience to become more confident with people.” “She...
PETS
TVShowsAce

Jinger Vuolo & Daughter Evangeline Get Into The Holiday Spirit: See Photo

It’s not quite Thanksgiving Day yet, but the holiday season is in full swing for Jinger Vuolo and her daughter, Evangeline. The Duggar daughter shared an update with fans, giving them a peek into the family’s festivities. Even though it’s early, the Vuolo family has already begun decorating their Los Angeles, California home. It looks like they are very excited about the holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
The Guardian

Eighties pop star Debbie Gibson: ‘The price of fame is high. I have a therapist on speed dial!’

Thirty-three years ago – in musical terms, an epoch – Debbie Gibson was the most famous American teen pop star on Earth. At 17 she was as loved by teenagers as Billie Eilish was at 17, in polar opposite ways. Gibson, uncool and critically dismissed, was the wholesome, toothsome innocent who sang upbeat, unapologetically weedy songs about adolescent love. Eilish, peerlessly cool and critically sacred, remains a sad-eyed cynic singing unapologetically disturbing songs about death, sex and generational neuroses. If popular culture is unrecognisable from 1988, as it should be, one aspect remains identical: the constant judgment of female public figures over their physicality, as Eilish always is and Gibson still is, harangued on social media for being “too thin” since her 2013 Lyme disease diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS

