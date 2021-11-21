Traffic flow change announced for I-20 near South Carolina/Georgia border

Because of ongoing work to widen Interstate 20 and replace bridges near the South Carolina/Georgia border, motorists should be aware of a major traffic flow change.

The area affected includes part of Aiken County.

According to a post on the Facebook page for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s East Central District on Saturday, Superior Construction’s plan was to move by Sunday morning all westbound traffic to the new interstate lanes and bridge from Exit 1 in South Carolina to the Georgia Visitor Information Center.

Lane closures were scheduled to be installed Saturday night and again Sunday night.

On-ramps from Exit 1/Martintown Road and the off-ramp to the Georgia Visitor Information Center were expected to be impacted for short periods “to construct the ramp tie-ins due to elevation differences,” the post stated.