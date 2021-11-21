ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pre-Holiday COVID-19 Vaccination Event Held In Park Manor Neighborhood

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 cases are up again in Illinois. The state health department reports more than 28,000 new cases — an increase of 25% over last week.

That rise in cases is one reason we are seeing more vaccination events in Chicago.

Saturday afternoon there was one in the Park Manor neighborhood on the city’s South Side. Several community groups hosted the Vax for the Holidays event at the Park Manor Christian Church at 73rd and St. Lawrence. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were give as first and second shots as well as boosters.

Organizers say a vaccination event is particularly important as we get ready for Thanksgiving gatherings.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says only 47% of the people who live in the 60619 ZIP code are fully vaccinated, and just over half of residents have had one dose.

