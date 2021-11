The University of Utah cross country team was able to take fifth at the NCAA Mountain Regionals against some of the best teams in the country. Utah was ranked seventh coming into the meet and placed in the top five behind only New Mexico, Colorado, BYU and Colorado State. With CSU being the exception, the other teams were all ranked in the top four. Utah’s finish came against not only the toughest teams in the Mountain region but in the nation.

UTAH STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO