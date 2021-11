The Pitt Panthers football team defeated North Carolina 30-23 in overtime last night at Heinz Field. Pitt jumped out to a 17-0 lead before the Tar Heels rallied to tie the score with a field goal with just under a minute remaining in the game. The Pitt offense was shutout in the third and fourth quarter. The Panthers are now 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the ACC. Pitt will host Virginia a week from Saturday in a game that could decide the ACC Coastal Division. Virginia is a game behind the Panthers.

