LAS VEGAS – The Adam Lopez-Adan Ochoa rematch came to an anticlimactic conclusion Saturday night before it really got started. Ochoa suffered a nasty gash on his right eyebrow in the first round that led to their featherweight fight resulting in a no-contest following the second round on the Terence Crawford-Shawn Porter undercard at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino’s Michelob ULTRA Arena. An accidental clash of heads caused the cut and Ochoa informed referee Allen Huggins that he couldn’t answer the bell for the third round of this eight-rounder because he couldn’t see.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO