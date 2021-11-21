Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
The Pittsburgh Penguins won the chalkboard battle. The Penguins challenged the Toronto Maple Leafs in all three zones and contested every puck. The resulting gaps were microscopic, and Toronto never settled into a rhythm. Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry showed a Canadian national TV audience that he shouldn’t be overlooked, and the Penguins shut out Toronto 2-0 at Scotiabank Arena.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
It was a great bounce-back game for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who went into Philadelphia and beat a solid Flyers team by a score of 3-0. William Nylander scored twice to lead the team. However, in my takeaways tonight I’m going to focus on some other players. Not that Nylander...
Zach Fucale earns shutout in NHL debut as Capitals beat Wings 2-0 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Capitals had a good start in the first half of a road back-to-back with a 2-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday in Detroit. They’ll play once more in less than 24 hours against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
TORONTO (AP) — Jack Campbell made 24 saves to register his third shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Tuesday night. Auston Matthews, David Kampf and Mitch Marner scored for Toronto, which has won nine of its last 10 games. Matthews and Kampf both added assists.
The Toronto Maple Leafs got shutout 2-0 at the hands of Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins. You could say this was a marginally better loss (if that’s possible) than the 7-1 embarrassment three Saturday’s ago, but not by much. The Leafs won the shot quantity battle, lost the shot...
Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that ended the Leafs’ winning streak at five games and dropped the team’s record to 12-6-1 on the season. On whether the team’s performance was as hungry as Pittsburgh’s:. I think our guys wanted it just...
Same lines and lineup for the Penguins for the third straight game. The Pens take the lead 5:46 in, with Jake Guentzel dekeing to his backhand on the rush and flicking a shot past the red hot Jack Campbell. 1-0 Pittsburgh early. The Pens stretch the lead to two goals...
The Boston Bruins decided to sign Linus Ullmark for $5 million a year this offseason rather than hang onto Dan Vladar for just $750,000. A month and a half into the season, that decision looks like a costly miscalculation.
