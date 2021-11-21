ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Daniels runs for 280 yards, 5 TDs; NAU beats Cal Poly 45-21

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d379USs00

Kevin Daniels 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns — both career highs — to help Northern Arizona beat Cal Poly 45-21 on Saturday night in the season finale for both teams.

Daniels, a 6-foot-2, 225 pound freshman, finished the season with 1,146 yards rushing and became just the 17th player in program history to run for at least 1,000 yards — the first since Casey Jahn had 1,035 yards rushing in 2015.

Lepi Lataimua scored on a 1-yard run to cap a nine-play, 61-yard drive and give Cal Poly (2-8, 1-6 Big Sky Conference) a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter but two plays from scrimmage later RJ Martinez hit Coleman Owen for a 62-yard touchdown to make it 7-7 and NAU outscored the Mustangs 31-7 in second quarter to take control.

Daniels scored on runs of 3, 13, and 23 yards before taking a handoff, exploding up the middle and cutting left before winning a race down the left sideline for a 90-yard touchdown give Northern Arizona (4-6, 3-4) a 38-14 halftime lead.

Cal Poly committed four of its five turnovers in the second quarter.

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
The Press

NAU running back Kevin Daniels aiming for a grand

Northern Arizona’s goal in its final week of the regular season is to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road, sending the seniors off on a positive note and building off a win for the spring and the 2022 season. There is a record on the line for the...
FOOTBALL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Texas star may not return to team after Steve Sarkisian altercation

One of the Texas Longhorns’ leading receivers may be on his way out of the program after a practice altercation with coach Steve Sarkisian. Multiple reports indicated that wide receiver Joshua Moore was involved in a heated altercation with Sarkisian after Wednesday’s practice. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods reported that the altercation was severe enough that Moore’s future with the program has been called into question.
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
Person
Kevin Daniels
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Mustangs#Ap
KEYT

Dominic Mendez signs with Cal Poly wrestling

ORCUTT, Calif. - Righetti High School standout senior wrestler Dominic Mendez will stay close for college as he signs with Cal Poly. Mendez is currently ranked #1 in California in the 113 pound weight class. He was fourth in 2020 at the CIF State Championships as a sophomore in the...
ORCUTT, CA
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fourteen members of Oregon's 2021 class have already avoided redshirt

The number of true freshmen who will not redshirt in 2021 is now at 14 players. Defensive back Daymon David passed the four-game limit in Oregon's win over Washington State. After nine players accomplished that against Stanford in October, two more players moved beyond the four-game threshold against UCLA and Cal respectively, the class is left with only a few more players who seem likely to redshirt.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Williams runs for 266 yards, 3 TDs in UNLV's win over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 266 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead UNLV to a 27-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday. Williams, already UNLV's career rushing leader, had a school-record 38 carries and rushed for 200 yards for the second time in his career. He became the fourth UNLV player to go over 1,000 in a season twice. In the process, he passed Boise State's Jay Ajayi to move into fourth place on the Mountain West Conference career rushing list with 4,035 yards.
HAWAII STATE
FanSided

Rece Davis has optimistic message for Oklahoma after new CFP rankings released

ESPN college football host Rece Davis said that there is hope for the Oklahoma Sooners following the latest College Football Playoff rankings. In the Week 13 edition of the College Football Playoff rankings, there were risers and sinkers. With the Oregon Ducks and Wake Forest Demon Deacons each losing their second games of the season, that allowed teams to climb. One of them was the Oklahoma Sooners, who jumped from No. 13 to No. 10.
OKLAHOMA STATE
247Sports

Stability of Cristobal's culture to be put to the test this week

At the core of Oregon's success under Mario Cristobal is the culture he has fostered. The stability of what he has built will be tested this week. Winning doesn't challenge a group's psychology the same way losing does. It can be easy in wins to come together and celebrate your shared successes, like Oregon has done nine times already this season. But, losses can create frustration, friction and even crush the camaraderie of a team. People rarely take offense when the finger is pointed in their direction because of how well things are going, when it's pointed in blame, things don't go as well.
EUGENE, OR
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal Poly beats Idaho State on last-second field goal, snapping 8-game losing streak

With Cal Poly and Idaho State tied 29-29 with four seconds on the clock, freshman Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 41-yard field goal to vault the Mustangs to a 32-29 victory. The triumph marked Cal Poly’s first Big Sky Conference win this season, its first victory since the 2021 season opener at the University of San Diego and its first win at home since the 2019 season opener against San Diego.
IDAHO STATE
ABC News

ABC News

459K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy