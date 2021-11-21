300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays
CHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a winning collaboration.
The Dovetail Project teamed up with teh Chicago Bears to give turkeys and Christmas trees to young parents who might not have been able to afford them this holiday season.
The Dovetail Project gives young Black and Latino men the skills and support they need to be great fathers and role models for their children.
