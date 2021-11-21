ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwZky_0d379P3F00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a winning collaboration.

The Dovetail Project teamed up with teh Chicago Bears to give turkeys and Christmas trees to young parents who might not have been able to afford them this holiday season.

The Dovetail Project gives young Black and Latino men the skills and support they need to be great fathers and role models for their children.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Free Thanksgiving food bundles being handed out

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- True Life Church will host a Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway at the Centre Township Public Library on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families who would like to receive a basket during the giveaway are asked to call 574-544-5322 to request one. Pickup for the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Big Frog 104

Who Could Use a Little Holiday Help With $1,000 Christmas Cash

Do you know someone in Central New York who could use a little holiday help with $1,000 in Christmas Cash?. Big Frog 104's Christmas Cash, presented by GPO Federal Credit Union, is helping out a family with $1,000 for the holidays. Tell us about someone you know who deserves a little holiday help to have some Christmas cheer this year.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Chicago

Former Bears Players Provide Truckload Of Turkeys To Families In Need

CHICAGO (CBS) — In an impressive show of generosity three former Chicago Bears provided a truckload of turkeys and all the fixings for Chicago families. Matt Forte, Anthony Adams and Charles “Peanut” Tillman are teaming up once again for a good cause. They joined volunteers in handing out 300 holiday meals at Progressive Baptist Church. Cars rolled up, and the football stars loaded them up. They say they want to give people something to be thankful for, even in difficult times. This food giveaway is not just for Thanksgiving. The What’s your Forte Foundation and Progressive Baptist Church will be feeding families every week for the rest of the year.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
City
Chicago, IL
WLWT 5

Have a good old-fashioned holiday at Ohio's Christmas Ranch

MORROW, Ohio — Take your family to enjoy a good old-fashioned Christmas as the 100-acre Christmas Ranch in Morrow, Ohio. The Christmas Ranch features over one million lights, seven stores to explore, rides and even Santa himself. The Christmas Ranch is celebrating its 15th season this year, but the owners...
OHIO STATE
blockclubchicago.org

A Portage Park Church Is Giving Away 500 Thanksgiving Meals And Groceries Saturday

PORTAGE PARK — Hundreds of families in need can get free groceries and a Thanksgiving bird this weekend on the Far Northwest Side. Storehouse Church, 5701 W. Montrose Ave., will give away 500 bags of groceries Saturday with a full turkey or a chicken for the holiday. Each bundle will have essentials like pasta, sauce, baked goods, vegetables, fruits, rice and condiments.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

Stockton Food Bank Expects To Feed More People In This Year’s Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Thousands were lined up at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds Tuesday morning to get Thanksgiving dinner from the Stockton Food Bank. Last year, the food bank’s annual Thanksgiving food giveaway saw 2,400 cars and fed 8,500 people. With the impact of the pandemic, plus rising food costs, even more people are expected to drive through this year. Xaviera Kennedy is a single mother with two kids. She was one of the thousands who lined up for nearly a mile before dawn outside the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. “It’s expensive. Everything skyrocketed up and I don’t understand why,” Kennedy said. “Your food stamps don’t last that long.” Dinner boxes included all the trimmings and bottled water. Dozens of volunteers loaded the supplies up with curbside no-touch COVID-19 protocols in place. The next food giveaway is scheduled for right before Christmas. If you would like to donate food or money, contact the Stockton Emergency Food Bank.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
CBS Chicago

Turkey Giveaway Kicks Off At 8 a.m. In River West

CHICAGO (CBS)– In only hours you can get a free turkey for Thanksgiving. Casino company Bally’s, Black Men United, and the Chicago Urban League are hosting turkey giveaways. Their last giveaway is at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Tribune Publishing Center on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. Free coats and other small appliances will be given out, too. Organizers say this event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Turkeys#Thanksgiving#Bears#The Dovetail Project#Latino
USDA.gov (press release)

Live Christmas Trees - the Ambassadors for a Greener Holiday Season

That’s the question the USDA Forest Service U.S. Capitol Christmas tree crew most often receives. And it’s a question well worth exploring. But the answer is more nuanced than one might first expect. So, shake your mental sleigh bells, breath-in the fireplace’s cozy wood smoke smell, grab a hot cup...
CHINA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Students Raise Turkeys, Grow Vegetables For Thanksgiving Feast For Seniors

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a busy day in the kitchen for some Chicago high school culinary students as they prepare a festive meal for 300 seniors in the 19th Ward. Around 100 students at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences worked in the test kitchen Tuesday morning making turkey, cornbread and pumpkin pie. The students raised the turkeys and grew the vegetables. On Tuesday afternoon, the meals will be packed up and then delivered to homes of seniors who live nearby the school at Pulaski and 111th Street.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

Add Christmas Trees To The Growing List Of Shortages

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thanksgiving is just two days away, and millions of Americans are getting ready to put up a Christmas tree. But there’s a shortage this year. So if you don’t have one already, you better act fast. For nearly 30 years, the Vandervalk Farm and Winery in Mendon, Massachusetts, has been a destination for families searching for the perfect Christmas tree. But Casey Vandervalk, the farm’s owner, says it will be quiet there this year. Last Christmas, during the height of the pandemic, the demand for a real tree was higher than normal. As a result, Vandervalk oversold, cutting into this...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Pittsburgh

Babies At AHN Celebrate Thanksgiving In Adorable Turkey Hats

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Newborn babies at AHN are ready to celebrate their first Thanksgiving. Allegheny Health Network tweeted photos of babies they say are thankful, blessed and turkey obsessed. #Thankful, #blessed, and #turkey obsessed! We are thankful for these cute little turkeys and to the nurse and community members that donated the hats for them! What are you thankful for this holiday season? pic.twitter.com/KdktIYkTxD — AHN (@AHNtoday) November 24, 2021 The hats were donated by a nurse and community member.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Safety Tips For Frying A Thanksgiving Turkey

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and frying a turkey is popular in South Florida but if you don’t do it the right way, you could have a big fire emergency. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is urging anyone frying a turkey to take safety precautions so their celebration doesn’t turn into tragedy. “We’re going to be doing a lot of cooking, burns can happen,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Maggie Castro. On Tuesday, they did a demonstration on the right way to fry a turkey. “If you follow the instructions you should be perfectly fine,” said Castro. Also, wear appropriate clothes, nothing too flowy...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

‘Important For Us To Come Together’: Heat Legend Alonzo Mourning Dishes Thanksgiving Assist To Families In Need

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For the 21st year, NBA Hall of Famer and volunteers with the Overtown Youth Center filled up families’ cars with Thanksgiving meals, from turkey to stuffing and all the fixin’s in between. For the youth center founder Mourning, it’s an exciting time of year too. “It’s truly a blessing when you think about this holiday season, when you think about the pandemic and how it’s affected so many different lives,” he said. Heat legend Alonzo Mourning overseeing the Thanksgiving food distribution. (CBS4) Education is the goal for his foundation, but he also looks for ways to support the kids and their...
NBA
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

Soldiers’ Angels Seeks To Help DFW Area Military, Veteran Families During Holidays

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An anonymous corporate donor is looking to make the holiday season brighter for U.S. military and veteran families specifically in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels Holiday Adopt-A-Family program matches businesses, organizations, and individuals with qualified military and veteran families who could use some help. “Affording Christmas or winter holiday gifts for your family can be hard, and doing so on deployment or on a military or veteran family budget is even harder,” said Amy Palmer, President and CEO of Soldiers’ Angels. “The goal of the Adopt-A-Family campaign is to ensure that all families who...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Students Prepare Thanksgiving Meals, Cards For The Homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) — Students at a northwest side school spent the morning in service to others. The kids at Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity wanted to share their blessings with the less fortunate. The school teamed with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul to teach each grade about homelessness. Then, the kids worked to brighten the days of people who need a little help. The junior high students made ham and cheese sandwiches for homeless shelters throughout the city. The middle grades bagged cookies, while younger kids colored cards to attach to the lunches. “We want all of our kids to know that they can contribute in some way. Even our little junior kindergarteners, who are going to make cards to go into it. So we really want our kids to know they can make a difference in the world no matter how big or small they are,” said  Dr. Kristine Hillmann, Principal St. Elizabeth Of The Trinity School. The school also held a food drive to collect items for the combined parish food pantry.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thrift Store For Art Supplies Is Also Trying To Protect The Environment

CHICAGO (CBS) — Art supplies at an affordable price, and it’s helping protect the environment. Morning Insider Jim Williams explains about a store that just opened its second location in the Chicago area, welcomed by artists and teachers alike. What we might see as trash ready to be hauled away, Eleanor Ray sees as a world of creative possibilities. Craft felt once thrown out is now part of a work of art – Eleanor’s own creation – hanging at her store, called The WasteShed. “We are a thrift store for art supplies, school supplies, creative materials of all kinds,” she said. “Clay, and easels,...
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Salvation Army to host drive-thru food box giveaway, Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. According to a Wednesday news release, 250 plus food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need while supplies last.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy