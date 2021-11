The NBA 2021-22 Season has started in the best place possible with underdogs and smaller teams making their way up as compared to the star-studded teams, fans have literally seen everything in the opening month of the current season. Having said that, there have been countless number of injuries to players already and the latest to add to it is P.J.Dozier’s injury which he suffered in the Nuggets vs Trail Blazers clash.

NBA ・ 17 HOURS AGO