Behind Enemy Lines: 5 questions with Bears Wire ahead of Week 11

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will take on the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. Baltimore comes into the contest at 6-3, while the Bears enter with a 3-6 record.

When looking at storylines for this game, both teams are dealing with brutal injuries, there will be a battle between two young quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields, and both defenses haven’t played up to their standards this season.

Below we talk to Alyssa Barbieri of The Bears Wire to gain some insight in to how Chicago has performed this season and what to expect in Week 11 from the team.

How has Justin Fields looked through his first few starts at the NFL level?

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It was a rough start for Fields taking over for Andy Dalton this season, which had to do with a number of factors including his own acclimation to the pro game, a struggling offensive line and a coaching staff that didn’t put him in favorable situations. There were always going to be the expected rookie mistakes, but Fields has really learned a lot from the on-field experience in seven starts. But Fields took some big steps in his development over the last two games, where he’s looked more poised, confident and decisive whether he’s throwing the football or tucking it and running. The confidence in Fields, especially after the Steelers loss, has been evident, and I expect the Bears to play it less conservative with him in the passing game and get a little more aggressive as he looks to further his development over these final eight games.

With Allen Robinson likely out, who are some other Bears pass catchers to keep an eye on?

Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Believe it or not, Robinson hasn’t been Chicago’s top wideout this season. It’s quite the accomplishment making Robinson virtually invisible on offense, although he and Fields finally started to click in Week 9. It’s been second-year wideout Darnell Mooney who has found the most success among receivers, and he’s someone that’s built a nice connection with Fields. But with Robinson out, it’ll be interesting to see how Mooney handles being the guy the secondary keys in on. While Marquise Goodwin hasn’t seen many targets this season as the No. 3, he’ll see more involvement against the Ravens, and he’s a speedy weapon that poses a deep threat. I’d also keep an eye on second-year tight end Cole Kmet, whose role in the passing game has expanded over the last couple of games. Kmet was Chicago’s leading receiver against the Steelers, and he’s quickly become one of Fields’ favorite targets.

What is the state of the Chicago offense line?

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears offensive line has been…okay. Although, from the start until now, I’d say they’re in better shape and could get better with the eventual debut of second-round rookie tackle Teven Jenkins. They’ve been a liability at times – there’s a reason Fields is the most-sacked quarterback in the NFL – but they’ve stepped up in some other situations. The tackles have become the most reliable part of the offensive line with 39-year-old left tackle Jason Peters, who has been Chicago’s best offensive lineman this season, and fifth-round rookie right tackle Larry Borom, who’s done a good job against the likes of Nick Bosa and T.J. Watt. Chicago’s offensive line has been at its best over the last couple of weeks, but there are still concerns about their ability to hold up against a good pass rush.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Bears' defense?

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The strength of the Bears defense is their pass rush, as they have 25 sacks through nine games, which is tied for the eighth-best in the NFL. Robert Quinn has rebounded nicely in his second season, where he leads the team with 6.5 sacks. But their pass rush has taken a hit with the loss of Khalil Mack, who’s having season-ending foot surgery. They also lost reserve Jeremiah Attaochu to a torn pec earlier this season. Chicago’s biggest weakness is their secondary. Whether it’s tackling concerns or giving up big plays – which they’ve done often – there’s plenty to exploit on the backend of the defense.

Who wins this game and why?

Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

While I think the Bears will be competitive in this game, due to Fields and a progressing offense, the Ravens will ultimately be too much to overcome. With Khalil Mack done for the year, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson out, it’ll be interesting to see how Matt Nagy’s team responds coming out of the bye week. Although, it’s worth noting, the Bears haven’t won a game coming out of the bye week since 2013. And I don’t see that changing with this current squad against an angry Ravens team coming off a loss.

Ravens 30, Bears 24

