The Colonels were certainly up for the challenge. They just weren't able to slow down one of the top offenses in the nation. No. 1 Sam Houston State (9-0, 5-0 AQ7) jumped out to a 21-0 first-half lead, racked up 523 total yards - on 28 first downs - and secured the ASUN/WAC Challenge championship with a 42-28 win over EKU (6-4, 3-2) on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas.

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO