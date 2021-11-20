ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens make multiple roster moves ahead of Week 11 matchup vs. Bears

 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling their roster around at a rapid pace ever since before the 2021 season began. Every team makes constant changes to their roster as the year goes along, but Baltimore has been dealing with a massive amount of injuries as the year has gone on, so they’ve added and taken off a lot of players to and from injured reserve.

On Saturday, the Ravens announced multiple roster moves. They activated guard Ben Cleveland from injured reserve while also placing outside linebacker Pernell McPhee on injured reserve.

Cleveland has been out of action ever since Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts, where he suffered a knee injury. McPhee was already ruled out for Week 11, but his placement on injured reserve opens up a spot on the active roster.

Baltimore also signed guard/defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie to the active roster, while also elevating quarterback Trace McSorley and inside linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad.

McKenzie provides depth on both offense and defense, as the team has been cross training him at guard after starting the year as solely a defensive tackle.

McSorley gives the Ravens an insurance policy in the event that quarterback Lamar Jackson can’t suit up on Sunday as he battles an illness. Thomas provides some inside linebacker depth.

Carpenter signed with the team’s practice squad a few weeks ago, and was elevated to the active roster for Baltimore’s Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins

