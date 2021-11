November is, among other things, Lung Cancer Awareness Month. While for many, this month is a random association – just as notable as Arbor Day – for the 235,760 people newly diagnosed, 131,880 who died in 2021, countless others that have been living with lung cancer for years and their loved ones, this month is a mix between necessary education for others and a brutal reminder of their own reality. Especially in 2021, on the tail end of a pandemic of a lung virus and a new surge of nicotine consumption with vapes, education on lung cancer should be required learning.

