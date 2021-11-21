ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Keller's overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

By JACK MAGRUDER - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz, (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 25 seconds into overtime to give...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mitchellrepublic.com

Kevin Fiala’s goal sparks Wild to blowout win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

Liveblog replay: Red Wings beat Habs 3-2 in overtime

The Canadiens will look to keep their hot streak against the Detroit Red Wings rolling at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Puck drop at 7 p.m. (SNE, CITY, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). They played twice already this season, and both times the Canadiens came out on top...
NHL
FOX Sports

Larkin's 2nd goal gives Red Wings 3-2 OT win over Canadiens

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his second goal of the night — to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and...
NHL
chatsports.com

Larkin sends Red Wings to 3-2 OT victory over Montreal

Detroit — The Red Wings finally cured the jinx that has been the Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin scored his second goal of the night, and sixth of the season, at 1 minute 41 seconds of overtime on Saturday to send the Wings to 3-2 victory over Montreal. It was the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ABC7 Chicago

Strome, Fleury lead Blackhawks to 2-1 win over Coyotes

CHICAGO -- - Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Friday night. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced...
NHL
WRAL

Josi has 2 goals, 2 assists as Predators beat Coyotes 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. Juuse Saros had 22 saves. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists.
NHL
Reuters

Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings drop road trip finale, 2-1 (OT), to Arizona Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The fourth stop on the trip was a last chance for the Detroit Red Wings to come home with a bit of confidence restored. They couldn't make it happen, even against a team that has struggled to win. They got an early lead on the Arizona Coyotes,...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Dzingel
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Scott Wedgewood
Detroit News

Red Wings go winless on the road, lose 2-1 in overtime to Arizona

Glendale, Ariz. — When you play the Arizona Coyotes these days a team needs to come out of it with some points — and the Red Wings did just that, but only one of them. Arizona's Clayton Keller scored 22 seconds into overtime, scoring his fourth goal, giving the Coyotes a 2-1 victory.
NHL
FanSided

An Observation Following the Red Wings 2-1 Loss To Arizona

Normally it’s eight observations following a Detroit Red Wings game. Instead, I’m going to just go for one. Lucas Raymond two handed his stick on the net following Detroit’s 2-1 loss Saturday evening. And that, right there, underscored the feeling of many in the fan base. And then there was this:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings
Pro Hockey Rumors

Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser enters COVID protocol

According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser has entered the league’s COVID protocol. While DeKeyser’s play has suffered over the past few seasons due to a variety of injuries, he’s played a semi-important role for Detroit this season. He’s been partnered with Calder Trophy candidate Moritz Seider on the blueline, but he still has just two assists in 19 games.
NHL
The Associated Press

Atkinson’s OT goal lifts Flyers over Flames 2-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy