Keller's overtime goal sends Coyotes over Red Wings 2-1

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kevin Fiala has been some kind of snakebitten this season. After scoring a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener — seemingly a precursor for a breakout campaign — Fiala hadn’t found the back of the net in 10 straight games heading into Wednesday’s matchup with the Arizona Coyotes.
The Canadiens will look to keep their hot streak against the Detroit Red Wings rolling at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday. Puck drop at 7 p.m. (SNE, CITY, TVA Sports, TSN 690 Radio, 98.5 FM). They played twice already this season, and both times the Canadiens came out on top...
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the game-winning goal in overtime — his second goal of the night — to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Larkin took a puck coming off the boards from Lucas Raymond, who was credited with an assist, and...
Detroit — The Red Wings finally cured the jinx that has been the Montreal Canadiens. Dylan Larkin scored his second goal of the night, and sixth of the season, at 1 minute 41 seconds of overtime on Saturday to send the Wings to 3-2 victory over Montreal. It was the...
CHICAGO -- - Dylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 Friday night. Alex DeBrincat also scored and Patrick Kane had two assists as Chicago won its third straight since Derek King replaced...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Roman Josi had two goals and two assists to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and four of five. Juuse Saros had 22 saves. Eeli Tolvanen had two assists.
Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The fourth stop on the trip was a last chance for the Detroit Red Wings to come home with a bit of confidence restored. They couldn't make it happen, even against a team that has struggled to win. They got an early lead on the Arizona Coyotes,...
Glendale, Ariz. — When you play the Arizona Coyotes these days a team needs to come out of it with some points — and the Red Wings did just that, but only one of them. Arizona's Clayton Keller scored 22 seconds into overtime, scoring his fourth goal, giving the Coyotes a 2-1 victory.
Normally it’s eight observations following a Detroit Red Wings game. Instead, I’m going to just go for one. Lucas Raymond two handed his stick on the net following Detroit’s 2-1 loss Saturday evening. And that, right there, underscored the feeling of many in the fan base. And then there was this:
Don’t look now, but the Arizona Coyotes are on a winning streak. After starting the season 0-10-1, the Coyotes have a two-game win streak and a four-game point streak after beating the Los Angeles Kings 2-1 in regulation. It was another game where the Coyotes didn’t look great throughout, and...
Playing on the eve of Thanksgiving has been a tradition for the Detroit Red Wings since the franchise's first year in the NHL.
Then known as the Detroit Cougars, they hosted the Chicago Black Hawks — the spelling was changed to Blackhawks in 1986 — on Nov. 24, 1926, and won, 1-0. Back then, the holiday...
According to MLive’s Ansar Khan, Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser has entered the league’s COVID protocol. While DeKeyser’s play has suffered over the past few seasons due to a variety of injuries, he’s played a semi-important role for Detroit this season. He’s been partnered with Calder Trophy candidate Moritz Seider on the blueline, but he still has just two assists in 19 games.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored 45 seconds into overtime and Carter Hart made 33 saves to lift the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers. Oliver Kylington scored for the Flames, who have lost six of...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
