Football

Daniels runs for 280 yards, 5 TDs; NAU beats Cal Poly 45-21

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Daniels 280 yards rushing and five touchdowns — both...

www.ftimes.com

Related
Kokomo Perspective

NAU running back Kevin Daniels aiming for a grand

Northern Arizona’s goal in its final week of the regular season is to defeat the Cal Poly Mustangs on the road, sending the seniors off on a positive note and building off a win for the spring and the 2022 season. There is a record on the line for the...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KROC News

Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYT

Dominic Mendez signs with Cal Poly wrestling

ORCUTT, Calif. - Righetti High School standout senior wrestler Dominic Mendez will stay close for college as he signs with Cal Poly. Mendez is currently ranked #1 in California in the 113 pound weight class. He was fourth in 2020 at the CIF State Championships as a sophomore in the...
ORCUTT, CA
The Spun

2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Fourteen members of Oregon's 2021 class have already avoided redshirt

The number of true freshmen who will not redshirt in 2021 is now at 14 players. Defensive back Daymon David passed the four-game limit in Oregon's win over Washington State. After nine players accomplished that against Stanford in October, two more players moved beyond the four-game threshold against UCLA and Cal respectively, the class is left with only a few more players who seem likely to redshirt.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Stability of Cristobal's culture to be put to the test this week

At the core of Oregon's success under Mario Cristobal is the culture he has fostered. The stability of what he has built will be tested this week. Winning doesn't challenge a group's psychology the same way losing does. It can be easy in wins to come together and celebrate your shared successes, like Oregon has done nine times already this season. But, losses can create frustration, friction and even crush the camaraderie of a team. People rarely take offense when the finger is pointed in their direction because of how well things are going, when it's pointed in blame, things don't go as well.
EUGENE, OR
National football post

Cade McNamara throws 3 TDs as No. 6 Michigan beats Penn State, 21-17

Cade McNamara threw three touchdown passes, including a go-ahead 47-yard strike to Erick All, and No. 6 Michigan edged Penn State 21-17 on Saturday in State College, Pa. McNamara threw for 217 yards, while Roman Wilson caught two of his touchdown passes. Hassan Haskins carried 31 times for 156 yards and also made five receptions for 45 yards for the Wolverines (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten).
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cal Poly goes up against Sac State

Sacramento State (1-1) vs. Cal Poly (1-1) Robert A. Mott Gym, San Luis Obispo, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State and Cal Poly look to bounce back from losses. Sacramento State fell short in an 89-56 game at Utah on Saturday. Cal Poly lost 60-57 loss at home to North Dakota State on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox5 KVVU

Williams runs for 266 yards, 3 TDs in UNLV's win over Hawaii

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Charles Williams rushed for a career-high 266 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead UNLV to a 27-13 win over Hawaii on Saturday. Williams, already UNLV's career rushing leader, had a school-record 38 carries and rushed for 200 yards for the second time in his career. He became the fourth UNLV player to go over 1,000 in a season twice. In the process, he passed Boise State's Jay Ajayi to move into fourth place on the Mountain West Conference career rushing list with 4,035 yards.
HAWAII STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cal Poly beats Idaho State on last-second field goal, snapping 8-game losing streak

With Cal Poly and Idaho State tied 29-29 with four seconds on the clock, freshman Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 41-yard field goal to vault the Mustangs to a 32-29 victory. The triumph marked Cal Poly’s first Big Sky Conference win this season, its first victory since the 2021 season opener at the University of San Diego and its first win at home since the 2019 season opener against San Diego.
IDAHO STATE
Frankfort Times

Koback runs for 203 yards, 4 TDs as Toledo beats Ohio 35-23

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for 203 yards and four touchdowns to lead Toledo to its sixth win, a 35-23 victory over Ohio on Tuesday night. Koback scored twice in the second quarter to cap a pair of long drives that put the Rockets (6-5, 4-3 MAC) in front 14-6 at intermission. He burst through the line and raced 55 yards untouched for his third touchdown with 4:27 left in the third quarter and capped the night with a 13-yard run in the fourth quarter.
OHIO STATE

