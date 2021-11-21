Islanders open new arena short-handed, lose to Flames 5-2

Days before opening UBS Arena, operations SVP Michael Sciortino still had a few things to handle. For instance, the trash cans—or “waste receptacles,” as he called them. Particularly the ones in the parking lots. How many should there be? Where should they be placed? And how should they be secured? This, it turns out, is how the multiyear, $1.1 billion venue construction project in Elmont, N.Y., ends—with trash talk. New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky will be in those parking lots Saturday for the team’s home opener against the Calgary Flames, anxious to ensure that fans’ first experience with the site...

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO