Islanders open new arena short-handed, lose to Flames 5-2

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored two power-play goals and the Calgary Flames...

Islanders News: Pulock out, practicing in the new arena

The New York Islanders will practice finding their way to their new, long-awaited, shiny new home today, as the squad will practice at UBS Arena for the first time. Will Robin Salo be there? He wasn’t in the lineup last night for Bridgeport. [UPDATE: Indeed, Salo was recalled and appeared...
UBS Arena Opening Begins New Chapter in New York Islanders History

Initial visual proof a new era has truly arrived for the New York Islanders are a series of new green signs along the Cross Island Parkway, directing drivers to various exits for UBS Arena. Once parked and initially stepping through the doors of the hockey team’s new home into its...
Flames 5 (2 EN), Islanders 2: Markstrom stops depleted Isles in arena opener

The New York Islanders did not have anything close to the lineup they imagined when they marked their calendar for a Nov. 20 home opener of UBS Arena. But the lineup they did dress against the Calgary Flames — with four players making their debut, and several key regulars out — mounted a strong effort befitting the occasion.
New York Islanders, relieved fans thrilled to open team's 'beautiful building' against Calgary Flames

NEW YORK -- The New York Islanders' long wait is finally over. Nearly four years after winning the bid to build a new home next to Belmont Park, the Islanders opened the doors to UBS Arena on Saturday night. The Calgary Flames were the Islanders' first home opponent this season after the team spent the first 6½ weeks of the season playing 13 road games.
Islanders Beginning New Journey at UBS Arena

A new era in New York Islanders history began on Friday, with the ceremonial ribbon cutting at UBS Arena. The physical ribbon cutting was a quick process, with Islanders Co-Owner Jon Ledecky, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and countless others standing in the Great Hall with scissors in hand, but the path to get there was anything but.
UBS Arena Sprints to Open for Islanders and Music Stars on Long Island

Days before opening UBS Arena, operations SVP Michael Sciortino still had a few things to handle. For instance, the trash cans—or “waste receptacles,” as he called them. Particularly the ones in the parking lots. How many should there be? Where should they be placed? And how should they be secured? This, it turns out, is how the multiyear, $1.1 billion venue construction project in Elmont, N.Y., ends—with trash talk. New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky will be in those parking lots Saturday for the team’s home opener against the Calgary Flames, anxious to ensure that fans’ first experience with the site...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ ISLANDERS

FLAMES (9-3-5: 23 pts) @ ISLANDERS (5-6-2: 12 pts) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (19) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (12) Points - Brock Nelson (9) Goals - Nelson (7) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.5% (9th) / PK...
COVID-plagued Islanders fall to Flames in first home game at UBS arena

The Islanders waited years to open UBS Arena. They’ll have to wait at least another day to get their first win there. The announcement two hours before puck drop that three more Islanders — Andy Greene, Anthony Beauvillier and Adam Pelech — had been placed in COVID-19 protocols put a damper on the proceedings. The way the Islanders played without six of their regulars, due to a combination of the virus and injuries, made things worse.
New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves, Lightning beat Flyers 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner...
Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games,...
Tkachuk lifts Flames over Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of...
