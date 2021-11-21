ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Walk to Jesus

Cover picture for the article“It’s important to keep your mother active between my home visits,” my mom’s home health nurse told me. “She needs to walk even if it’s just across the room.”. Pulling her wheelchair behind us just in case she got too tired for the next step, I helped Mom take her...

My Time
John 4:16 KJVAnd we have known and believed the love that God hath to us. God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.

If you have the inclination to reach Jesus, and you have good reason; don’t waste time, don’t walk, run just as fast as you can. Someone on the way, may need you!

My Time
1 John 4:3“And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist, whereof ye have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.” King James Version (KJV)

Belief.Net

5 Signs God is Preparing You For a New Season

Sometimes, it seems like God’s plan is a puzzle we have to try to put together, especially when we pray for direction and wait on His answer. How can we know what God wants us to do? How can we be sure that He’s hearing our prayers and is preparing to change our lives? Even when it looks like God is leaving it up to us to figure it out, in reality, He’s working behind the scenes, and we can’t see what’s happening yet.
bluemountaineagle.com

The End is Near

The Thanksgiving holiday reminds us that this year is very near to coming to an end. In fact, in the Christian liturgical calendar, the 2021 church year actually begins right now with the first week of Advent, the season of the four weeks before Christmas. This calendar is a cycle of scripture readings for worship services that begins with anticipating the birth of the savior in Advent, welcoming him in the Christmas season, following his teachings and ministry, preparing for his death and resurrection in Lent, celebrating these events in the Easter/Pentecost season, and ending with the ultimate victory of Christ as king of the universe.
adirondackalmanack.com

Jesus and the Extraterrestrials

Go outside tonight. Bundle up, find a comfortable place to lie down and look up. You’re looking back in time. On a very clear night, with the naked eye, you will see stars whose light left their source between three thousand and sixteen thousand years ago, the former a thousand years before Jesus Christ lived, and the latter about the time our hunter gatherer ancestors were transitioning to farmers, and were slowly breeding, through unnatural selection, dogs out of gray wolves.
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
Jesus
Three Comings of Christ Prepare Us for Advent

Many years ago, in the context of a high school religion class, a very wise Benedictine nun gave me a template for understanding Advent that I’ve never forgotten. It is simply that Advent calls to mind three “comings” of Christ: the first in history, the second now, and the third at the end of time. Meditating upon each of these is a helpful preparation for the holy season upon which we are embarking.
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
guideposts.org

6 Bible Verses to Help You Pray Through Your Fears

As I recovered from heart surgery this summer, I was surprised by how fears—unwanted, uninvited fears—would haunt me. What if I had to go back to the hospital? What if I wouldn’t get back to my usual self? What if I’d never find peace of mind again?. It’s all very...
Belief.Net

What Book of the Bible Should I Read?

Did you know that the Bible is the most read book of all time? It has surpassed well known literary favorites such as The Lord of the Rings series, the Harry Potter series, The Diary of Anne Frank, and To Kill a Mockingbird. In 2012, The Business Insider even recorded that the Bible had sold more than 3.9 billion copies.
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Stop fighting battles that are not yours

Imagine watching a game on TV, and we start telling the player to do one thing after another, thinking that they will do what we are telling them to do. “You must not fear them, for the Lord your God Himself fights for you.’” (Deuteronomy 3:22) That is ridiculous. But...
Lancaster Farming

Does God Always Answer Prayer?

Sometimes I think about all the people throughout the world who offer up prayers to God. It's mind-boggling to think that our God does hear our prayers, and since he is a God who knows everything, he knows what is right and wrong for us. God knows each of us individually. God always knows what is best for us.
guideposts.org

Prayer for Strength

Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but not with God; all things are possible with God.”—Mark 10:27 (NIV) Sometimes obstacles seem so large that you might feel defeated, but God promises that because of Him, you have the power of His strength. With Him by your side, you can triumph over even the toughest problems.
seeleylake.com

Growing in Christ

It was another one of those times when the cupboards began to look like Ol' Mother Hubbard's pantry. It seemed like a time to worry. However, Jesus reminded me in Matthew 6 how "He takes care of the birds of the air...and not to worry about tomorrow." So I had to come up with a plan or so I thought. No work locally.
Shelbyville News

Speaking in tongues

We’ll finish up our discussion of baptism this week with a controversy that is somewhat related to the topic. You’ll remember that last week we talked about a “second” baptism of the Holy Spirit. Many churches insist on a second baptism of the Holy Spirit in addition to the traditional water baptism. Based on the Biblical evidence, we suggested that one is baptized into the Holy Spirit upon coming to faith. If one “professes with the mouth and believes in the heart that Jesus Christ is Lord” (Romans 10:9), not only does that person receive salvation, he/she also is indwelt with the power of the Holy Spirit, God Himself, the third person of the Trinity. When this happens, the person is “born again” (John 3:3) to live a life in the Spirit, as opposed to a life seeking selfish, fleshly desires (Galatians 5:19-25).
Daily Mail

In the footsteps of Christ: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall dip their fingers in the river Jordan where it is claimed Jesus was baptised

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall today dipped their fingers in water from the holy River Jordan which is used to baptise royal babies. Charles and Camilla flew by helicopter to one of the most important religious sites in Jordan and were given the great honour of walking down to the riverbed where it is believed Jesus Christ was baptised.
Hanford Sentinel

More ways to spot a healthy church | Tim Dinkins

The topic of healthy churches is one that concerns all believers in Jesus Christ. The Christian does not exist independently of other believers. At a minimum, every Christian is to gather with others to hear the preaching of God’s word, to pray and share the love of Christ, and to take part in communion and baptism. As a result, all churches need to provide the opportunity for these things to take place. We would applaud churches doing these things, but if the church family is to be a healthy church, they will need to foster other areas of service to God as well.
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
manisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: The Lord answers personal prayers

Whenever we are in the midst personal challenges are we praying earnestly to our Heavenly Father asking for help? The key is whether our challenges are drawing us closer to God or taking us away from God. Are we patient in affliction and trust the Lord. The Apostle Paul said to the Romans, “…we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience; And patience, experience; and experience, hope…” (Romans 5: 3-4 in the Bible). An ancient prophet also counseled, “…thou knowest the greatness of God; and he shall consecrate thine afflictions for thy gain.” (2 Nephi 2: 2 in the Book of Mormon)
Tahlequah Daily Press

Weeky Witness 11-4-21: Jesus is coming for his bride

To our beloved readers: Peace, grace, comfort and love in Jesus Christ our Lord. My heart is focused on the soon return of our Lord and king. In the gospel of Matthew 24:44 NIV, we read: “So you also must be ready, because the son of man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.”
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Grace for the Day: Jesus was consumed with anger

You have possibly heard about the time Jesus “cleansed” the Temple. This happened during the last week before his crucifixion. He knew that returning to Jerusalem would be his swan song. He visited the Temple and found money changers and sellers of sacrificial animals. The commercial atmosphere must have been...
