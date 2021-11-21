ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

WTOP

Blueger has 2 goals to back Jarry, Penguins blank Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger...
NHL
The Herald

Carter, Jarry lead Penguins to shootout win over Panthers, 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
NHL
Tacoma News Tribune

Jarry solid again as Penguins beat Jets to end perfect trip

Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished with 30 saves...
NHL
Tristan Jarry
Jake Guentzel
Jeff Carter
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs 3-0 Shutout over the Flyers

It was a great bounce-back game for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who went into Philadelphia and beat a solid Flyers team by a score of 3-0. William Nylander scored twice to lead the team. However, in my takeaways tonight I’m going to focus on some other players. Not that Nylander...
NHL
Raleigh News & Observer

Campbell logs third shutout in Leafs’ 3-0 win over Predators

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe is running out of adjectives to describe goalie Jack Campbell. One word, however, continues to surface — consistency. Campbell made 24 saves in his 100th NHL regular-season appearance to register his third shutout of the season in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
NHL
WTOP

Nylander scores 2, Maple Leafs beat Flyers 3-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
NHL
#Ap#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The Maple Leafs
NBC Sports

Zach Fucale earns shutout in NHL debut as Capitals beat Wings 2-0

The Capitals had a good start in the first half of a road back-to-back with a 2-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday in Detroit. They’ll play once more in less than 24 hours against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are a few takeaways from the Capitals’ victory over...
NHL
PensBurgh

Penguins/Maple Leafs Recap: Pens score early, roll to a 2-0 win

Same lines and lineup for the Penguins for the third straight game. The Pens take the lead 5:46 in, with Jake Guentzel dekeing to his backhand on the rush and flicking a shot past the red hot Jack Campbell. 1-0 Pittsburgh early. The Pens stretch the lead to two goals...
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
chatsports.com

Leafs miss the net, get shut out by Penguins 2-0

The Toronto Maple Leafs got shutout 2-0 at the hands of Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins. You could say this was a marginally better loss (if that’s possible) than the 7-1 embarrassment three Saturday’s ago, but not by much. The Leafs won the shot quantity battle, lost the shot...
NHL
Frankfort Times

Hintz scores 6th goal in 6 games, Stars beat Oilers 4-1

DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games,...
NHL

