Jarry has second straight shutout, Penguins beat Leafs 2-0

MONTREAL (AP) — Teddy Blueger scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped a three-game skid, pounding the Montreal Canadiens 6-0 on Thursday night. Tristan Jarry stopped all 24 shots for the Penguins. Pittsburgh exploded in the first period with goals from Sidney Crosby, Danton Heinen and Jake Guentzel. Blueger...
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Carter scored the deciding goal in a shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Thursday night. Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who has struggled in shootouts this season, gave an emphatic fist pump after stopping Anton Lundell to win it. Jarry also denied Aleksander Barkov and former Penguin Patric Hornqvist.
Danton Heinen scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Tristan Jarry allowed one goal after back-to-back shutouts, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Monday night. Dominic Toninato scored on Jarry in the first period, but that was it as Jarry finished with 30 saves...
It was a great bounce-back game for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who went into Philadelphia and beat a solid Flyers team by a score of 3-0. William Nylander scored twice to lead the team. However, in my takeaways tonight I’m going to focus on some other players. Not that Nylander...
Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe is running out of adjectives to describe goalie Jack Campbell. One word, however, continues to surface — consistency. Campbell made 24 saves in his 100th NHL regular-season appearance to register his third shutout of the season in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — William Nylander scored twice, Jack Campbell stopped 36 shots for his second shutout of the season, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ondrej Kase also scored and Auston Matthews had a pair of assists for the Maple Leafs, who were...
The Capitals had a good start in the first half of a road back-to-back with a 2-0 win over the Red Wings on Thursday in Detroit. They’ll play once more in less than 24 hours against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Here are a few takeaways from the Capitals’ victory over...
Making his weekly appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Mike Milbury said he heard that some people in the Boston Bruins organization wanted to give a Jeremy Swayman-Dan Vladar goalie tandem a shot instead of spending big on a free agent.
Same lines and lineup for the Penguins for the third straight game. The Pens take the lead 5:46 in, with Jake Guentzel dekeing to his backhand on the rush and flicking a shot past the red hot Jack Campbell. 1-0 Pittsburgh early. The Pens stretch the lead to two goals...
Sheldon Keefe addressed the media after his team’s 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins that ended the Leafs’ winning streak at five games and dropped the team’s record to 12-6-1 on the season. On whether the team’s performance was as hungry as Pittsburgh’s:. I think our guys wanted it just...
The Toronto Maple Leafs got shutout 2-0 at the hands of Tristan Jarry and the Pittsburgh Penguins. You could say this was a marginally better loss (if that’s possible) than the 7-1 embarrassment three Saturday’s ago, but not by much. The Leafs won the shot quantity battle, lost the shot...
DALLAS (AP) — Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night. Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games,...
