BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The Memphis basketball team will try to win the NIT Season Tip-Off Friday. The Tigers (5-0) will have to get by Iowa State to do it. Tip-off time is set for 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. The Cyclones are also 5-0. For continuous updates before, during and after...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO