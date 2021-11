London’s bus services could be slashed by one-fifth and Tubes by almost one-tenth if the government does not step in with £1.9bn of extra cash, Sadiq Khan has warned.It is the opening salvo of the latest in a series of running battles the capital’s mayor has had with the government over funding, which has been crunched due to the coronavirus pandemic.Mr Khan has traded blows with Boris Johnson, who preceded him as mayor, over the running of Transport for London (TfL) since Covid-19 hit and revenue plummeted thanks to a collapse in passenger numbers.A new TfL report published on Thursday...

TRAFFIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO