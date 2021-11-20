ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls Varsity Basketball beats Valley View 68 – 40

By Admin
miamisburgathletics.com
 4 days ago

Lady Vikings start the season off 1-0 with win over Valley View. Three...

miamisburgathletics.com

Twin Falls Times-News

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup: Semifinal football, girls basketball

1ADI State Football, Raft River 51, Lapwai 6: MALTA — Lapwai scored first on a 20-yard passing play followed by a 65-yard touchdown run by senior Tegan Whitaker on the first play for the Trojans. The PAT was successful on a run by senior Thaine Loughmiller. At the end of the first quarter, the Trojans led 8-6. Raft River took a 14-6 lead on a 33-yard run by junior Alex Murillo in the second quarter. The Trojans went ahead 22-6 on pass play to junior Gabe Briggs and the PAT by junior Tate Whitaker. A 16-yard pass from Whitaker to Loughmiller late in the second quarter and the successful PAT by Murillo and Raft River held the 30-6 halftime lead. Raft River jumped out to 38-6 lead on a 45-yard run by junior Kole Spencer and added a score on a run by junior Benny Smith at 5:04, 44-6. Another score and the 51-6 win for the Trojans. Spencer finished with 154 yards rushing with two touchdowns. On defense, he recorded one sack, four tackles, one interception for 20 yards. Briggs had 54 yards receiving with one touchdown. Loughmiller finished with 29 yards rushing, 82 yards receiving with one touchdown. On defense, he had one sack and seven tackles. Murillo finished with 82 yards and one rushing score. Senior Seth Tracy had 10 yards receiving and eight tackles and one interception on defense. Tegan Whitaker had one sack, four tackles, and one interception. Raft River will play Oakley on Thursday, Nov. 18 in Holt Arena at 6:30 p.m. for the 1ADI 2021 Milk Bowl Champion title.
HIGH SCHOOL
gwinnettprepsports.com

GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Mountain View rallies past Central Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE — After falling behind by 14 points, Mountain View rallied for a 50-49 win over Central Gwinnett on Saturday. Ali Drake scored 16 points and Hayda Toro had 13 points on her birthday. Mariyah Valerie added nine points. GIRLS BASKETBALL. Brookwood 67, Collins Hill 24. ATLANTA — Diana Collins’...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
beechgrove-athletics.com

Girls Varsity Swimming falls to Connersville 96 – 60

Your Lady Hornets fall to Connersville this morning in our first meet of the season. All of the ladies swam to the best of their ability today, and had great starts off the block! Junior Ava Lantzer PR’ed in the 100 breaststroke, with a final time of 1:19.33, gaining 1st place in the event and 6 points for the Lady Hornets. Senior Kristen Lamb is the swimmer of the meet today. Kristen had impeccable starts off the block, and also gained a total of 8 points for the Lady Hornets. She was the only one to swim in the 500 yard freestyle, and showed amazing leadership throughout the meet today. Way to go, Kristen! Join the Lady Hornets in their second meet of the season on Tuesday, November 16th, at home! GO Hornets!
CONNERSVILLE, IN
#Fairborn
Danville Commercial-News

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Seeger beats South Vermillion

CLINTON, Ind. — The Seeger girls basketball team had a great start as they went on to beat South Vermillion 47-27 in Wabash River Conference action on Tuesday. Riley Shrader had 23 points for the Patriots, who had a 38-18 halftime lead, while Aubry Cole had nine points, Anna Moore had seven and Paige Laffoon added six.
CLINTON, IN
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Leadore beats Challis in girls basketball opener

Leadore defeated Challis 51-29 in a girls basketball season opener on Saturday. Ali Rembelski and Carley Strand both scored eight points each to lead the way for Challis (0-1). McKenzie Mackay scored 19 and Sadie Bird added 13 points for Leadore (1-0). Challis is at Salmon on Tuesday. Leadore is...
CHALLIS, ID
thermtide.com

Girls varsity volleyball bids farewell to a memorable season

The girls varsity volleyball team recently concluded their fall season, finishing in playoffs with an impressive 10-5 record. Let’s revisit the incredible season’s highlights, memories and player experiences. Tryouts for the team occur around mid August, where players are evaluated by coaches for skill, experience, athletic ability and potential. Normally...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Volleyball MVP: Nicole Dellicolli

MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. The Girls Varsity Volleyball MVP for the Fall 2021 season is senior Nicole Dellicolli. “Nicole is an integral member of our team...
RYE, NY
easternshorepost.com

Northampton Prepares for Varsity Basketball Season

For the past few weeks, coaches and players throughout the Eastern Shore have been preparing to return to the basketball court. The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls basketball team has been practicing for the past two weeks. “We have almost an entirely new squad this year,” said head coach Devin Allen. “Only three players are returning. They are seniors now, but were freshmen last time we played.”
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA
rensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Swimming beats North Judson-San Pierre 117 – 47

The Lady Bombers swept all 12 events to defeat North Judson 117 – 47. Individual first place finishes went to Solcy Sanchez in the 200 Freestyle, Ary Nelson in the 200 IM and the100 Breaststroke, Lilly Cook in the 50 Freestyle and in the 100 Backstroke, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Audrey Korniak in the 100 Butterfly and the 500 Freestyle, and Maddie Kosiba in the 100 Freestyle. Earning victories in the Medley Relay were (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Katie Castle), in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Emily Myers, Solcy Sanchez, Ary Nelson, Audrey Korniak), and in the 400 Freestyle Relay(Audrey Korniak, Solcy Sanchez, Lilly Cook, and Katie Castle). Earning 2nd place finishes were Emily Parker in the 200 IM, Katie Castle in the 50 Freestyle and in the 100 Backstroke, Kaylei Lank in Diving, Emily Myers in the 100 Butterfly, and Solcy Sanchez in the 500 Freestyle. Please see the attached results for more details.
NORTH JUDSON, IN
kingwood.com

Kingwood Varsity Girls Place 2nd at Concan - Kingwood

The Kingwood High Girls Varsity team competed against 17 other teams at the Frio Valley Ranch Country Club at Concan,TX on Nov 5-6, 2021. The girls shot the first day a solid 317 and was lead by Sophomore ,Bella Flores, a returning varsity player. She scored a -1 which was the lowest of the day of all 90 players competing. The second day the Lady mustangs came in with a low total 312 and were able to secure 2nd place overall in the tournament. Khloe Jones, a freshman, scored a low +2 for the team and scored some great birdies. Kate Hartnett, a junior, also scored a hole in one on hole 17 and then birdied hole 18 to bring in a solid score of +8 the second day. What a great finish by the Junior.
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Cheerleading MVP: Bella Berrocal

MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. The Girls Varsity Cheerleading MVP for the Fall 2021 season is senior Bella Berrocal. “Bella Berrocal is a two year varsity cheer...
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Tennis MVP: Cassidy Pagen

MyRye.com is featuring varsity team MVPs from the Fall 2021 sports season. The MVPs have been selected by each coach. A big MyRye.com congratulations to all the MVPs. The Girls Varsity Tennis MVP for the Fall 2021 season is junior Cassidy Pagen. “Cassidy is the embodiment are hard work, good...
RYE, NY
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Varsity Bowling beats Open Door Christian Schools 2326 – 1371

Makayla Velasquez and Allison Taylor led the way for the Comets shooting series of 459 and 413 respectfully. Velasquez had games of 214 and 245 while Taylor added games of 190 and 223. Others scoring were Hannah Aschenbach (170/183) 353, Melisa Nunez (190/150) 340, and Sabrina Stawicki (170/147) 317. Allison Skalba led the way for Open Door with a 344 series (168,166). Others scoring were Anna Koglman 301 (125/176), Lily Perris 220 (117/103), Gabby Riba 187 (68/119) and Rachel Neu 146 (80/66). The Comets shot 444 in Baker Games (210/234) while Open Door shot 183 (84/99).
