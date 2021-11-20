Girls Varsity Basketball beats Valley View 68 – 40

The Lady Bombers swept all 12 events to defeat North Judson 117 – 47. Individual first place finishes went to Solcy Sanchez in the 200 Freestyle, Ary Nelson in the 200 IM and the100 Breaststroke, Lilly Cook in the 50 Freestyle and in the 100 Backstroke, Trinity Oliver in Diving, Audrey Korniak in the 100 Butterfly and the 500 Freestyle, and Maddie Kosiba in the 100 Freestyle. Earning victories in the Medley Relay were (Lilly Cook, Ary Nelson, Emily Myers, Katie Castle), in the 200 Freestyle Relay (Emily Myers, Solcy Sanchez, Ary Nelson, Audrey Korniak), and in the 400 Freestyle Relay(Audrey Korniak, Solcy Sanchez, Lilly Cook, and Katie Castle). Earning 2nd place finishes were Emily Parker in the 200 IM, Katie Castle in the 50 Freestyle and in the 100 Backstroke, Kaylei Lank in Diving, Emily Myers in the 100 Butterfly, and Solcy Sanchez in the 500 Freestyle. Please see the attached results for more details.
