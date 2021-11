Northampton had never won 11 games in a season before this year. The Konkrete Kids also had never won a District 11 playoff game before, either. So, plenty of history has been made for a program that in the minds of many has never been all that successful since leaving the Lehigh Valley League for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference in 1976. But here they are, hosting a 6A semifinal for the ...

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO